  • ITVI.USA
    15,926.940
    14.790
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.330
    -0.360
    -1.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,877.310
    6.870
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.650
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.060
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.560
    0.040
    2.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.920
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.340
    0.080
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    2.000
    1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,926.940
    14.790
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.330
    -0.360
    -1.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,877.310
    6.870
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.650
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.060
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.560
    0.040
    2.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.920
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.340
    0.080
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    2.000
    1.6%
FreightWaves LIVEFreightWaves LIVE: Events Podcast

Evolve: ResFrac technology simulates performance of shale oil wells

Subhead: Experiments can be conducted in virtual environment

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffWednesday, March 10, 2021
0 24 1 minute read

This demo was staged during the Evolve: The Next Evolution of Oil & Gas virtual summit presented by Digital Wildcatters and FreightWaves.

DEMO TOPIC:  Using modeling to simulate the life cycle of an unconventional shale oil well to target best drilling locations and make adjustments to existing wells.

DETAILS:  Many fields are producing less, so operators need new modeling techniques to figure out where to explore next. New modeling technology can simulate the life cycle of a well from start to finish. Instead of trial and error in the field, experiments can be done in the virtual environment.

SPEAKER: Garrett Fowler, chief operation officer, ResFrac

BIO: Fowler is a petroleum engineer by training. He previously was vice president of operations. Prior to joining ResFrac, he held engineering positions at Tachyus Corp. and Occidental Petroleum.

KEY TAKEAWAY: Modeling well expansion in the virtual environment before trying it in the field can save time and money, speeding up the learning curve.

Tags
Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffWednesday, March 10, 2021
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc