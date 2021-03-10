Evolve: ResFrac technology simulates performance of shale oil wells

This demo was staged during the Evolve: The Next Evolution of Oil & Gas virtual summit presented by Digital Wildcatters and FreightWaves.

DEMO TOPIC: Using modeling to simulate the life cycle of an unconventional shale oil well to target best drilling locations and make adjustments to existing wells.

DETAILS: Many fields are producing less, so operators need new modeling techniques to figure out where to explore next. New modeling technology can simulate the life cycle of a well from start to finish. Instead of trial and error in the field, experiments can be done in the virtual environment.

SPEAKER: Garrett Fowler, chief operation officer, ResFrac

BIO: Fowler is a petroleum engineer by training. He previously was vice president of operations. Prior to joining ResFrac, he held engineering positions at Tachyus Corp. and Occidental Petroleum.

KEY TAKEAWAY: Modeling well expansion in the virtual environment before trying it in the field can save time and money, speeding up the learning curve.