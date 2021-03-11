  • ITVI.USA
Evolve: TechnicFMP’s The GEMINI ROV system

Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyWednesday, March 10, 2021
0 9 1 minute read

This product demonstration was shared during Evolve: The Next Evolution of Oil & Gas, presented by Digital Wildcatters and FreightWaves.

RAPID-FIRE DEMO: TechnicFMP’s The GEMINI ROV system

COMPANY: TechnipFMC

Bio: A leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industry, delivering fully integrated projects, products and services.

DETAILS: The GEMINI ROV system is the next generation of advanced 250-horsepower Work Class Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) system, providing unprecedented subsea productivity. The integration of ROV, manipulators and tooling enables a transition to highly automated subsea robotics, which reduces task time from hours to minutes, ensuring predictable results every time. 

KEY QUOTES FROM DEMO VOICE-OVER:

“The fluid intervention system features the capacity to carry 100 gallons without an additional skid.”

“Gemini is already under water, saving hours of dive time.”

“The pilot uses a game controller to position the hot stab in the receptacle, and the force compliance feature autocorrects manipulator orientation to eliminate any outside forces.”

Photo of Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey

Grace is an entrepreneur and former supply chain executive who has held positions in sales, operations, and consulting. She is passionate about the future of the industry and how technology can improve the experience for all supply chain members. She believes supply chain is the one industry that affects every human directly, and is looking forward to creating content that mirrors that sentiment.

