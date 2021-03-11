Evolve: TechnicFMP’s The GEMINI ROV system

This product demonstration was shared during Evolve: The Next Evolution of Oil & Gas, presented by Digital Wildcatters and FreightWaves.

RAPID-FIRE DEMO: TechnicFMP’s The GEMINI ROV system

COMPANY: TechnipFMC

Bio: A leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industry, delivering fully integrated projects, products and services.

DETAILS: The GEMINI ROV system is the next generation of advanced 250-horsepower Work Class Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) system, providing unprecedented subsea productivity. The integration of ROV, manipulators and tooling enables a transition to highly automated subsea robotics, which reduces task time from hours to minutes, ensuring predictable results every time.

KEY QUOTES FROM DEMO VOICE-OVER:

“The fluid intervention system features the capacity to carry 100 gallons without an additional skid.”

“Gemini is already under water, saving hours of dive time.”

“The pilot uses a game controller to position the hot stab in the receptacle, and the force compliance feature autocorrects manipulator orientation to eliminate any outside forces.”