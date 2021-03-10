Evolve: Technology key to oil and gas customers’ success

EVOLVE RAPID-FIRE DEMO TOPIC: Power Sentry: Innovative power management

DETAILS: Power Sentry, headquartered in Houston and founded in 2017, provides power management solutions to the oil and gas industry. Its legacy product is its On-Site Storage (OSS) system, which captures the regenerative energy created during pump strokes and recycling the energy to the pump motor. The company’s newest product, Electrical Ride-Through (ERT), launched in July 2020, provides supplementary power and reduces downtime during power disturbances.

SPEAKERS: Eric Calderon, chief executive officer of Power Sentry, and Arran Davidson, vice president of sales of Power Sentry.

BIOS: Calderon previously worked as the vice president of Western Energy and Support Technology (WEST), which acquired his company, LK Industries, in 2019. Davidson heads Power Sentry’s direct sales efforts, strategic partnerships and business development strategies and has worked in the oil and gas industry since 2005.

KEY QUOTES FROM CALDERON:

“Ultimately, we are not only lowering lease operating expense, we are also helping to recycle energy and improve ESG [environmental, social and governance] outcomes for our clients.”

“We are really focusing on a new way of adding value for our customers through our Cloud-based technology. Our OSS and ERT products come with cloud modules installed that give our customers direct access to an online dashboard of seeing how our products are interacting with their system. They can see how many power disturbance events have occurred, how much power we’ve saved you, and ultimately, the value of both of our products in real time.”

Goals for 2021: “We look forward to taking the newest ERT product and getting it further into the market to help solve power problems that exist today.”