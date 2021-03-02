  • ITVI.USA
    15,782.270
    -92.990
    -0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.830
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,758.170
    -92.050
    -0.6%
  • TLT.USA
    2.560
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.140
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.630
    0.320
    9.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.120
    8.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    0.210
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.200
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.260
    0.190
    6.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FBX Report: March 1, 2021

Photo of Emily Ricks Emily RicksTuesday, March 2, 2021
