FedEx Ground contractor backs off request for broad financial reimbursements
Demand gives way to need for each contractor to address its own situation
A FedEx Ground driver contractor spearheading an effort to convince the FedEx unit that many of its 6,000 contractors are in dire need of financial help has backed off a request that the unit boost per-stop and line-haul rates for its contractors.
Spencer Patton, who runs a 10-state territory that delivers packages for FedEx Ground, said through a spokesman that he doesn’t want to focus on one-size-fits-all numbers because he wants to be sensitive to every contractor’s unique financial situation.
To reinforce the point, Patton said the Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP), created recently to work on behalf of all logistics contractors including those working for FedEx Ground, said it is “currently advocating on behalf of FedEx Ground contractors for re-negotiations in individual markets.”
In a letparcter written to top FedEx (NYSE: FDX) executives last month, Patton called for a 50-cent-per-stop pay increase on all FedEx Ground and e-commerce stops. Patton also called for line-haul pay to increase by 20 cents a mile on all solo and team runs between hubs. Spot runs would receive a 10% increase in compensation.
Patton has invited FedEx Ground CEO John Smith to speak at an annual conference of FedEx Ground contractors in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday. As of last week, the request was still under consideration.
FedEx Ground said it is willing to discuss contract renegotiations with its contractors but only on an individual basis. The unit has said it will not discuss or negotiate any contractual changes with third parties representing a contractor or a group of contractors. Contracts between the unit and its contractors typically run 12 to 18 months.
FedEx Ground also said it is aware of the financial hardships experienced by some of its contractors. Within the past year, contractors have been hit by rapidly rising costs for fuel, labor, equipment and insurance, among other expenses. At the same time, e-commerce demand has leveled off from the frenetic pace of the past two years. This has left contractors with the burden of high fixed costs and less-than-expected volumes to offset them.
Patton has said that a sizable number of contractors are in such financial difficulty that they may not last the year without financial support from the unit. There is no way to precisely quantify how many contractors face such trying conditions.
FedEx Ground provided across-the-board financial help to its contractors in the earlier days of the pandemic when volumes suddenly and violently spiked. Patton said that contractors face cost burdens today that far exceed the challenges of two-plus years ago.
Within the past week, activity group D.E. Shaw & Co., which won two seats on the parent’s board, sent out a memo to about 200 contractors seeking information about the FedEx Ground model. In the memo, Shaw said the request for information was just part of a fact-finding effort.
In addition, FedEx Ground issued a series of internal “talking points” designed to respond to queries about the situation with its contractors. Much in the unit’s memo affirmed what has already been discussed publicly and reported.
The unit did disclose that it was planning to launch a program that it said would incent contractors to operate safely. Under the program, contractors that experience a higher frequency of accidents as a percentage of their revenue will pay amounts based on that percentage to cover part of the unit’s financial liability.
By contrast, those contractors with an “excellent safety performance” will either pay nothing or receive financial reimbursement from FedEx Ground, the unit said.
The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes FedEx (No. 1).
8 Comments
I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss.
That is what I do.. 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝟗𝟕.𝐜𝐨𝐦
𝐈 𝐚𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 $𝟏𝟔𝟐/𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐈 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐲𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐲 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 $𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐛, 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞, 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 ,
𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐄—->>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
=❤️= [ JOIN US ]
I get paid more than 💰$100 to 💰$700 per HOUR for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily 💰$35000 from this…A. without having online working skills .. Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
COPY AND OPEN NOW………>>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤.𝐜𝐨𝐦
Service is below par ask for raise if you are doing well lost packages destroyed packages I hold my breath if it is ship by FedEx ground.
I’ve made $64,000 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦
[ JOIN US ]
I am making 💵$92/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning 💵 $21 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it. simply give it a shot on the
copy and open this site .…………>>𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞𝟐𝟒.𝐂𝐨𝐦
I am a contractor with fedex. Spencer is 100% correct with his statement. I have been a contractor for 16 years. FedEx has devalued our contracts so much in the past 2-3 years that your best option is to walk away and just sell your equipment before you go bankrupt.
As an ISP for FXG this article is a blatant lie – FX bought the reporter so ANY credibility that they once had is now definitely gone. Gotta love those paid off by big corporate. Either report the truth or nothing at all. Have some integrity. Sad to see a long standing career go down the drain.