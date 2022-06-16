  • DTS.USA
FedEx taps Carere as company’s first chief customer officer

Company veteran will focus on digitization strategy; also named co-CEO of FedEx Services as 1st chief customer officer

FedEx Corp. said Thursday that it named Brie Carere, currently its chief marketing and communications officer, to be the company’s first chief customer officer.

Carere, 42, will have a wide berth at FedEx (NYSE: FDX). She will oversee a centralized operation that encompasses strategy, sales, product development, digital experience, marketing, communications, customer experience, revenue management and FedEx Office retail teams. 

The new alignment is designed to support what FedEx called a “complete end-to-end customer experience with an emphasis on digital innovation.”

Carere (pictured) was also named co-president and co-CEO of FedEx Services, which provides support services to the corporation and its three business units: FedEx Express, its air and international unit; FedEx Ground, its ground-delivery business; and FedEx Freight, its LTL unit. Carere will share the role with Robert Carter, executive vice president and chief information officer.

Carere, who has been with FedEx for 21 years, has spent the last four years overseeing the company’s commercial and revenue growth strategies. She has emerged as one of the most influential executives at the $92 billion company along with Executive Chairman and Founder Frederick W. Smith, President and CEO Raj Subramaniam and Carter.

The realignment is the first major personnel move since Subramaniam took over as CEO on June 1, succeeding Smith, who held that function since the company’s founding in 1971.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.