NewsTrucking

Flexe achieves unicorn status at $1B valuation with new funding

On-demand warehousing startup raises $119M series D

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyMonday, July 18, 2022
1 minute read
Flexe provides on-demand warehousing, transportation and fulfillment services for customers such as Ace Hardware, Ralph Lauren, Staples and Walmart. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Seattle-based Flexe recently reached a $1 billion valuation with its latest $119 million Series D funding round.

Founded in 2013, Flexe provides on-demand warehousing, transportation and fulfillment services for both online and physical retailers. The asset-light provider doesn’t own or manage any of the facilities used by its customers, which include Ace Hardware, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Ralph Lauren, Staples and Walmart.

Flexe did not provide details of how it intends to use the series D funding. The company currently employs a reported 463 people. 

“Despite changing economic conditions, Flexe added nearly as many enterprise customers in the first six months of 2022 as it did all of last year and continues to see strong demand,” Karl Siebrecht, Flexe co-founder and CEO, said in a news release

With the latest round, total funding is $265 million to date. The round includes new investments from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and follow-on investment from Activate Capital, Madrona Ventures, Prologis Ventures and Redpoint Ventures. It also includes funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, T. Rowe Price Investment Management and Tiger Global.

Funding detailsFlexe
Funding amount$119 million
Lead investorBlackrock Private Equity Partners
Secondary investorsActivate Capital, Madrona Ventures, Prologis Ventures, Redpoint Ventures
Total funding$265 million

Flexe’s growth has been bolstered by the rapid consumer shift to e-commerce buying over the last few years.

E-commerce sales totaled $870 billion in the U.S. in 2021, a 14.2% increase over 2020 and a 50.5% increase over 2019, according to data from the U.S. Commerce Department. E-commerce sales for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $250 billion, an increase of 2.4% over the same period in 2021.

“Flexe has demonstrated that programmatic logistics deliver value for the world’s most demanding companies,” Samir Menon, a director at BlackRock Private Equity Partners, said in a statement. “We’re pleased to partner with a category creator that is transforming a massive industry.”

Watch: Solving omnichannel logistics problems with Flexe.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com