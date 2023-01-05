Flexport names former Microsoft, Amazon exec as chief commercial officer

Flexport, a global logistics provider built from inception with digital infrastructure to simplify trade from the factory floor to destination warehouses, has hired another tech executive with experience at Amazon as it transitions from startup phase to sustainable growth.

The San Francisco-based company on Thursday named Teresa Carlson as president and chief commercial officer as co-CEO Dave Clark continues to fill the ranks with former colleagues from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), where he built the online retailer’s massive transportation and logistics network over a decade.

Teresa Carlson, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Flexport

Carlson most recently was a corporate vice president at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and previously spent nine years overseeing the tech giant’s U.S. federal government business. Between those stints, she was president and chief growth officer at software company Splunk Inc. and at Amazon Web Services, where she founded and led the Worldwide Public Sector business for more than 10 years. In 2020, she drove AWS’ expansion in the financial services, energy, telecommunications, health care and aerospace industries.

At Flexport, Carlson will be in charge of sales, marketing and communications, as well as its nonprofit humanitarian aid and sustainability arm Flexport.org. She will also direct the company’s expansion in new markets, industry verticals and partnerships.

“Teresa has an impressive track record of scaling businesses globally, and I have seen first-hand her dedication to delivering best-in-class technology solutions for customers around the world,” said Clark in a statement. “As Flexport looks to its next phase of growth, we believe Teresa’s leadership will help us forge new partnerships at a global scale and seize the incredible opportunity to digitally transform the supply chain for multiple industries.”

Clark, who joined Flexport in September after 20 years at Amazon, will fully run the company himself starting in March when co-CEO and founder Ryan Petersen is scheduled to become executive chairman.

The company, which raised $935 million in venture capital last year, has ambitious growth plans and is rapidly hiring IT engineers as tech firms shed head count. Clark has already brought in former Amazon colleagues Darcie Henry to head human resources and Tim Collins as senior vice president of operations.

Flexport recently created a business group called Flexport Ocean and Air to provide integrated freight transportation solutions for customers and strengthen carrier partnerships. The new group is led by Sanne Manders, who has been part of Flexport’s executive team since its founding a decade ago and previously served as chief operating officer.

In October, Flexport secured a large credit facility from KKR to back its trade finance arm.

