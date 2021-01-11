Former ESPN.com, Dallas Morning News editor named FreightWaves editor in chief

Mike McAllister, an award-winning journalist with extensive editorial experience at major media outlets, has joined FreightWaves as editor in chief. McAllister will head the day-to-day operations of the editorial team, which includes over 20 journalists publishing more than 30 articles a day in the areas of global logistics, transportation and supply chain.

Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves, said, “I am excited to have Mike join the leadership team. His background in online media publications will further drive FreightWaves.com’s growth as the No. 1 news source for the freight industry.”

For the past 12 years, McAllister was the managing editor at PGATOUR.com, the official website for golf’s leading professional men’s tour. In that role, McAllister supervised a team of digital writers and editor-producers while also collaborating with multiple internal stakeholders. In addition, he generated original written content, with 15 of his stories receiving various honors — including three first-place awards — in the Golf Writers Association of America annual writing contest.

Prior to joining the PGA Tour, McAllister was a senior editor at ESPN.com and previously held a similar role at Sports Illustrated’s website, SI.com. He also worked in a variety of sports writing and editing positions at media outlets in Texas, including The Dallas Morning News and the Austin American-Statesman.

“Having spent my career in sports, I welcome the unique challenge of stepping into another industry, one that touches all of our lives,” McAllister said. “This is an extremely exciting opportunity to join a terrific editorial staff at the world’s top source for logistics, freight and transportation news. I look forward to being part of the growing team at FreightWaves and getting to know others inside the industry.”

FreightWaves is the largest provider of market news, research and data for the $9.6 trillion global logistics industry. The global leader in audience size, FreightWaves.com delivers breaking news, analysis, content and opinion for all transportation and logistics modes. Moreover, FreightWaves offers a multimedia platform, including more than a dozen podcasts (under the FreightCasts banner), and FreightWaves TV, the only daily streaming TV network dedicated to freight, with a daily viewership of over 25,000.

In 2020, the company produced 12 virtual events that generated massive audiences and spawned Firecrown Media, a new FreightWaves division that produces content not only for FreightWaves but other companies as well. The plan for 2021 is to surpass the records set in 2020.

FreightWaves Passport is the company’s subscription research/analysis service that covers the transportation and logistics industries. Passport delivers logistics research, analysis and commentary that drive meaningful business decisions — and results.

FreightWaves SONAR is the industry’s most comprehensive freight data forecasting platform, providing unparalleled insights and forecasts. This software-as-a-service subscription helps transportation providers benchmark, analyze, monitor and forecast spot rates, capacity, demand and costs across their businesses.

SONAR is the only freight forecasting and analytics platform that offers real-time freight market intelligence driven off actual freight contract tenders. It combines contract tender data with spot rate data to create predictive freight rates. It creates the most current freight activity and logistics rate indices in the market. Plus, to help subscribers focus attention on the most important decisions, SONAR breaks down freight data based on geography, mode or freight market share.