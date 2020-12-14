Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Company earningsLast MileLess than TruckloadNewsTruckingTruckload

Forward Air expands LTL into California’s Inland Empire

Traditional LTL terminal count keeps climbing

Todd Maiden Todd Maiden Monday, December 14, 2020
Forward adds Fontana, California terminal to LTL offering
Forward adds Fontana, California terminal to LTL offering (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) announced Monday further expansion of its non-airport less-than-truckload network. The Greeneville, Tennessee-based company will now offer its expedited LTL service in California’s Inland Empire.

The new facility in Fontana, California, will be able to accommodate the entire region, which is seeing historical volume surges at the ports. This is the company’s second facility in the area and is expected to support pickup and delivery operations and help improve efficiency at Forward’s Los Angeles airport terminal.

“The Inland Empire region plays a strategic role in our expansion plans. While we can support some of our largest customers here, we are also able to link smaller businesses to our portfolio of service offerings,” said Chairman, President and CEO Tom Schmitt. “We are growing our footprint in Southern California and supporting our existing operations at the same time.”

The Fontana facility is the latest in Forward’s LTL development beyond its traditional airport-to-airport network. In November, the company announced plans to roll out expedited LTL service in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In September, Forward added terminals in Columbia, Missouri, and Roanoke, Virginia, to the LTL roster after first launching the service out of its Savannah, Georgia, final-mile facility in July.

The LTL expansion is part of Forward’s plan to leverage the current network of facilities that have been impacted by a decline in airfreight during the pandemic. The Fontana terminal connects to Forward’s national network of services, which include truckload, intermodal drayage and final-mile delivery in addition to LTL.

Forward has also been expanding its portfolio through acquisition. The company recently acquired drayage provider Value Logistics and final-mile carrier CLW Delivery.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

Todd Maiden

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.

