FOSC chat: Convoy collaborates with sustainability partners like CHEP

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Driving greater sustainable outcomes through technology

DETAILS: Dan Lewis, co-founder and CEO of Convoy, interviews George Brehovsky, director of supply chain at CHEP, about promoting sustainability in the supply chain using technology.

SPEAKER: Lewis is the co-founder and CEO of Convoy

SPEAKER: Brehovsky is the director of supply chain at CHEP

BIO: Lewis heads Convoy, a digital trucking network that is transforming the trillion-dollar global trucking industry. Before co-founding Convoy, he served as general manager of new shopping experiences at Amazon, after having product and data roles at Microsoft, Google and various startups.

BIO: Brehovsky has worked for CHEP for more than 15 years and leads teams focused on solving common industry challenges by eliminating waste, eradicating empty miles and cutting out inefficiencies. Prior to that, he led store fulfillment and retail supply chain teams responsible for joint business planning and collaboration with top Canadian manufacturers and retailers.

KEY QUOTE FROM DAN LEWIS:

“If you don’t have trust in relationships with customers, nobody’s going to let you try it and you can’t do it in a vacuum in the freight industry. I’ve come to the realization that you can’t actually be a tech innovator without having incredibly strong relationships.”

KEY QUOTES FROM GEORGE BREHOVSKY:

“If anything, the last two years have taught us that one of the big things was how to stay relevant in the market for our customers worldwide. One of the things we had to work on was our ability to do more with less.”

“We see pallets that will last for 10 years in the supply chain because we have the ability to replace individual components. Now with the use of technology, we do have certain pallets out there that we do track continuously and are serialized that give us better insights into, not just where they are, but how they are used as well.”