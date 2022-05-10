FOSC chat: The human-first approach to rework 3PL norms

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Reworking 3PL norms with a human-first approach.

DETAILS: Primo has developed a human-first approach to retaining talent and customers. “There is a direct correlation between my ability to keep people and keeping customers,” says Justin Hall, CEO of Primo. In this fireside chat, Hall details how he reworks traditional 3PL norms and not being afraid to outsource.

SPEAKER: Justin Hall, CEO of Primo

BIO: Hall has worked in the supply chain and logistics sector for over 20 years building multiple successful freight management and logistics technology companies. Hall previously served as the chief customer officer of Yellow, where he drove commercial digital transformation to improve the overall customer experience.

KEY QUOTES FROM JUSTIN HALL

“I didn’t want to take over a 3PL and have our identity be tainted. Everything I can outsource I want to outsource. Realistically, what I want to achieve is be the most human-centric i can be.”

“If we can be the company that hires good people that are passionate, have humility and genuinely care how they serve each other, how they serve the customer, how they serve the carriers and the community we business in, I’ll keep those people, and if I keep those people I’ll keep my customers.”