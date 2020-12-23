FreightWaves announces Global Supply Chain Week virtual conference

Toilet paper and cleaning supply shortages are just two of the memories Americans will have when 2020 is revisited. But the shortages revealed something else about America: how important the often unseen and rarely talked about (outside of the industry) supply chain is to the nation’s economic engine.

The supply chain finally got its due in 2020, and that spotlight will continue into 2021.

FreightWaves is hosting Global Supply Chain Week — actually eight full days total — of virtual content dedicated to all things supply chain. The event, which will be streamed free on FreightWaves TV, will be held Feb. 22 through March 3, 2021.

“COVID taught all of us the importance of supply chains. While those in the industry have always understood this, now the public does as well,” Craig Fuller, FreightWaves founder and CEO, said. “Disruptions in one corner of the world can impact your operations at home. With the turbulence of 2020 hopefully behind us, Global Supply Chain Week will examine where the dust has settled and share lessons on reacting to the enormous disruptions of the previous year.”

The full agenda is still being developed, but three entire days — March 1-3 — will be devoted to the maritime and global trade supply chains, exploring issues, data, trends and predictions that will help businesses position themselves for future growth.

Maritime experts and the next generation of maritime leaders will examine how supply chains reached their current status and what lies ahead as shippers reimagine what the supply chain looks like.

“The last several years have seen a shift in global trade policies and patterns, and with a new administration coming in 2021, more changes are possible,” Fuller said. “While this impacts all supply chains, the maritime and air cargo supply chains are uniquely impacted given their global nature. Global Supply Chain Week will connect you to the leading experts and thought leaders so you can position your business for success.”

Modern supply chains across all modes now go beyond borders like never before, and what happens in one vertical can have a ripple effect across multiple supply chains. Global Supply Chain Week will be filled with leading experts and industry professionals who will talk about how their supply chains have changed because of COVID and what the future looks like.

Industry experts from military and aerospace, health and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, building and construction, food and perishable goods, consumer packaged goods, retail, energy and oil, mining and chemicals, automotive, global logistics, air cargo, ocean shipping and geopolitics will join FreightWaves staff experts and industry professionals in presenting the latest information businesses need to navigate the global supply chain in 2021 and beyond.

The eight days of content will cover all aspects of transportation, from first to last mile and everything in between. Trade relations will also be a prominent theme, and with the Joe Biden administration officially taking over on Jan. 20, there could be significant changes on the horizon to trade relations with China, Europe and more.FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week takes place from Feb. 22 through March 3. It is free to attend and will be streamed live on FreightWaves TV. To register for the event, visit the Global Supply Chain Week website.