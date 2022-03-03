FreezPak Logistics to open cold storage facility in Miami

Cold chain solutions provider FreezPak Logistics announced plans to open a new location in Miami by the end of the year.

The 315,000-square-foot cold storage development will be on 20 acres and aims to serve the South Florida cold chain solutions market.

“We are planning to be in every major port, and the Miami site helps us achieve that goal,” Dave Saoud, co-CEO, said in a statement.

Co-CEO Mike Saoud said the facility’s proximity to the Port Everglades terminal and the Port of Miami were factors in the location.

“Our customers will benefit from this expansion, and the port of Miami is a great site to leverage our expertise,” Mike Saoud said.

The Miami facility will be the company’s seventh across the country. FreezPak is completing a 267,575-square-foot cold storage development in Woodbridge, New Jersey. That facility is scheduled to open by the end of the year as well.

The Miami facility will increase FreezPak’s nationwide capacity to 60 million cubic feet of space. Miami will offer cooler/frozen temperature-controlled rooms, along with 48 dock doors, 50 trailer parking stalls and 51,000 pallet positions.

The location will also offer an overseas container plug, cross docking, port drayage, LTL/FTL transportation, dedicated fleets, repacking and same day orders.

Founded in 2001, FreezPak Logistics is a family-owned company headquartered in Carteret, New Jersey.

The company currently operates five facilities in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

