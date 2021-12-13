FreightCareers can help Central Freight Lines employees, others find work

In an exclusive story on Dec. 11, FreightWaves’ Senior Editor of Investigations and Enterprise Clarissa Hawes reported that Central Freight Lines (CFL) of Waco, Texas, notified drivers, employees and customers that the less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier is winding down operations Monday after 96 years. It is the largest trucking company closure since Celadon ceased operations in 2019.

FreightWaves established FreightCareers on Dec. 10, 2019, in the wake of the Celadon shutdown. At that time, FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller stated, “FreightWaves has established a job board for companies to post jobs and for employees looking for employment in the freight industry to post resumes. FreightWaves is driving transparency and connectedness in the freight community and we wanted to expand that to connect great talent with prospective employers.”

Fuller also said, “Trucking and logistics employers – if you are looking for employees with tribal knowledge of freight, then FreightCareers is the place to post positions and look for applicants.” On Freight.Careers recruiters and companies can post freight positions to reach candidates. Job seekers can search for hundreds of freight or logistics opportunities on the job board and apply directly to the company hiring.

Five Central Freight Lines trucks backed up to docks. (Photo: Stanley Houghton Collection)

The closure of Central Freight Lines impacts 2,100 employees days before the Christmas holidays. FreightWaves hopes that FreightCareers can assist the company’s employees find new employers as quickly as possible.

According to the earlier FreightWaves article, a source close to CFL told FreightWaves that CFL had “too much debt and too many unpaid bills” to continue operating, despite exploring all available options to keep its doors open.

This Central Freight Lines tractor has twin trailers. The logo on the rear trailer is the newer logo. (Photo: Stanley Houghton Collection.)

“It’s just horrible,” said CFL President Bruce Kalem. “Years of operating losses and struggles for many years sapped our liquidity and we had no other place to go at this point. “Nobody is going to make money on this closing, nobody.”

To search for freight/logistics/supply chain jobs, post new opportunities or post a resume visit: FreightCareers.FreightWaves.com.

Questions? Contact freightcareers@freightwaves.com for assistance.