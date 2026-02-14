Freightro launches FreightroPay payment portal

Atlanta-based FreightTech startup Freightro announced Thursday that it has launched FreightroPay, a consolidated freight audit and payment portal designed to eliminate the spreadsheet- and email-related complexities that have long plagued shippers managing their bills.

The new functionality centralizes payments for shippers’ freight transportation into one platform where users procure and manage contracted and spot freight, analyze transportation spend and negotiate with providers in real time.

“Even at Fortune 500 companies, freight audit and payment is a highly manual process that often includes invoice verification, coding and multi-provider payments,” said Matt Costello, president and founder of Freightro. “We’ve created a tool that does all this at the click of a button. Shippers on the platform can now make one payment that gets distributed automatically to all their providers.”

Freightro’s Shipper Transportation Management System (STMS) now consolidates freight management and accounting into a single system, reducing the need for dedicated resources focused on freight audit and bill pay. The platform serves both full truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) shippers.