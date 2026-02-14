Freightro launches FreightroPay payment portal

Atlanta-based FreightTech startup Freightro announced Thursday that it has launched FreightroPay, a consolidated freight audit and payment portal designed to eliminate the spreadsheet- and email-related complexities that have long plagued shippers managing their bills.
The new functionality centralizes payments for shippers’ freight transportation into one platform where users procure and manage contracted and spot freight, analyze transportation spend and negotiate with providers in real time.
“Even at Fortune 500 companies, freight audit and payment is a highly manual process that often includes invoice verification, coding and multi-provider payments,” said Matt Costello, president and founder of Freightro. “We’ve created a tool that does all this at the click of a button. Shippers on the platform can now make one payment that gets distributed automatically to all their providers.”
Freightro’s Shipper Transportation Management System (STMS) now consolidates freight management and accounting into a single system, reducing the need for dedicated resources focused on freight audit and bill pay. The platform serves both full truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) shippers.
Costello pointed to the fragmented nature of current industry practices as the core problem FreightroPay addresses.
“For too long, shippers of all sizes have relied on a combination of convoluted spreadsheets, emailed invoices from multiple providers, and dedicated accounting teams to handle audits and various methods of payment. This results in errors and delays on top of wasted resources,” he said. “Unlike other FABP solutions, we’ve brought everything into a user-friendly dashboard in the platform, offering end-to-end visibility without extra tools or integrations so our users can redirect their accounting resources to revenue-generating activities.”
The platform’s approach to consolidation predates the payment feature. Ben Maslowski, co-founder of Freightro, has emphasized the limitations of scattered quoting processes.
“Wouldn’t it be nice to have a network of 10 or 15 or 30 brokerages … that way you’re seeing a bigger picture, you’re getting quotes back in a much cleaner fashion, putting them all on one page,” Maslowski said on The FreightCoach Podcast.
Costello has also highlighted customer successes from the platform’s automation. In one example, a client reduced its team and achieved 177% cost savings, with sales staff receiving larger commissions.
Freightro emphasizes platform neutrality as central to its value proposition. “We are Switzerland; we want to stay completely neutral,” Costello told The FreightCoach Podcast. “If we’re going to sit here and say we’re providing transparency to the shipper [we can’t have our own brokerage].”
The STMS platform promises a low barrier to entry, with even complex implementations taking less than a week. Larger manufacturers can use the system to centralize freight shipping operations across multiple locations, combining automation with real-life customer support from transportation experts.