FreightWaves reveals FreightTech 25 winners

During Thursday’s final day of the F3 Virtual Experience, FreightWaves unveiled the list of companies selected for the 2022 FreightTech 25 in partnership with RyderVentures.

These are the top 25 companies considered “the most transformative and innovative companies in FreightTech,” said FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller.

The 25 companies were determined by the hand-picked peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in freight. The companies were among the FreightTech 100 companies previously determined by a panel chosen by FreightWaves.

Watch: 2022 FreightTech 25 announcement

Here is the list of the 2022 FreightTech 25 companies, ranked according to voter results. (Company descriptions are from Crunchbase, among other sources.)

1. project44

Provider of an advanced supply chain visibility platform for shippers and third-party logistics firms.

2. Platform Science

An enterprise grade IoT fleet management platform for the new era of connected trucks, freight and the digital supply chain.

3. Amazon Freight

Blends advanced technology with a network of 30,000-plus Amazon trailers and carriers to move full truckload freight.

4. Baton

A tech-enabled hub and spoke network of drop zones and local drivers that eliminates last-mile inefficiency in long haul trucking.

5. FourKites

A supply chain visibility platform designed for transportation into yards, warehouses and stores.

6. Convoy

The nation’s most efficient digital freight network.

7. Flexport

A full-service global freight forwarder and logistics platform using modern software to fix the user experience in global trade.

8. Emerge

Web-based truckload management system that connects shippers and their partners when executing full truckload transactions.

9. KeepTruckin

An artificial intelligence-powered hardware and software company that serves businesses powering the physical economy.

10. Tesla

Specializes in developing a full range of electric vehicles.

11. J.B. Hunt

A logistics management services and integrated transportation solutions to major corporations.

12. TriumphPay

A payment processing platform dedicated to the supply chain industry.

13. Stord

Provides cloud supply chain services to brands who seek visibility and control over their inventory.

14. C.H. Robinson

Helps companies simplify their global supply chains and understand their landed costs.

15. Samsara

Pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud.

16. Loadsmart

Logistics technology platform that enables shippers, carriers and brokers to efficiently manage an automated supply chain.

17. Uber Freight

Logistics and supply chain management firm that provides a mobile application that helps truck drivers connect with shipping companies.

18. Truckstop.com

A family of brands that provides end-to-end solutions throughout various links in the supply chain.

19. Waymo

Improves transportation by developing self-driving technology developed in Google’s labs.

20. TuSimple

Self-driving truck company developing technology that allows them to drive from depot-to-depot without human intervention.

21. Flock Freight

Uses algorithmic pooling technology to allow less-than-truckload shippers to share trailer space in one full truckload.

22. Redwood

Contract logistics partner that develops web-based solutions for companies of all types.

23. Drivewyze

Provides mobile driving solutions to the transportation industry in North America.

24. Embark Trucks

Building self-driving truck technology that specializes in freight and logistic services.