FreightWaves reveals FreightTech 25 winners
Leading the pack of FreightTech 25 presented by RyderVentures is project44
During Thursday’s final day of the F3 Virtual Experience, FreightWaves unveiled the list of companies selected for the 2022 FreightTech 25 in partnership with RyderVentures.
These are the top 25 companies considered “the most transformative and innovative companies in FreightTech,” said FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller.
The 25 companies were determined by the hand-picked peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in freight. The companies were among the FreightTech 100 companies previously determined by a panel chosen by FreightWaves.
Watch: 2022 FreightTech 25 announcement
Here is the list of the 2022 FreightTech 25 companies, ranked according to voter results. (Company descriptions are from Crunchbase, among other sources.)
1. project44
Provider of an advanced supply chain visibility platform for shippers and third-party logistics firms.
2. Platform Science
An enterprise grade IoT fleet management platform for the new era of connected trucks, freight and the digital supply chain.
3. Amazon Freight
Blends advanced technology with a network of 30,000-plus Amazon trailers and carriers to move full truckload freight.
4. Baton
A tech-enabled hub and spoke network of drop zones and local drivers that eliminates last-mile inefficiency in long haul trucking.
5. FourKites
A supply chain visibility platform designed for transportation into yards, warehouses and stores.
6. Convoy
The nation’s most efficient digital freight network.
7. Flexport
A full-service global freight forwarder and logistics platform using modern software to fix the user experience in global trade.
8. Emerge
Web-based truckload management system that connects shippers and their partners when executing full truckload transactions.
9. KeepTruckin
An artificial intelligence-powered hardware and software company that serves businesses powering the physical economy.
10. Tesla
Specializes in developing a full range of electric vehicles.
11. J.B. Hunt
A logistics management services and integrated transportation solutions to major corporations.
12. TriumphPay
A payment processing platform dedicated to the supply chain industry.
13. Stord
Provides cloud supply chain services to brands who seek visibility and control over their inventory.
14. C.H. Robinson
Helps companies simplify their global supply chains and understand their landed costs.
15. Samsara
Pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud.
16. Loadsmart
Logistics technology platform that enables shippers, carriers and brokers to efficiently manage an automated supply chain.
17. Uber Freight
Logistics and supply chain management firm that provides a mobile application that helps truck drivers connect with shipping companies.
18. Truckstop.com
A family of brands that provides end-to-end solutions throughout various links in the supply chain.
19. Waymo
Improves transportation by developing self-driving technology developed in Google’s labs.
20. TuSimple
Self-driving truck company developing technology that allows them to drive from depot-to-depot without human intervention.
21. Flock Freight
Uses algorithmic pooling technology to allow less-than-truckload shippers to share trailer space in one full truckload.
22. Redwood
Contract logistics partner that develops web-based solutions for companies of all types.
23. Drivewyze
Provides mobile driving solutions to the transportation industry in North America.
24. Embark Trucks
Building self-driving truck technology that specializes in freight and logistic services.
25. CarrierDirect
Started solving problems as the intermediary for regional LTL carriers and large 3PLs.
3 Comments
i think only 4 of the top 25 are actually profitable. you can be at the top of these award lists by losing more money than the dude next to you. i wonder if the markets will ever care again about profits? i guess it says a lot about the times we are living in.
i thought Carriers Direct were consultants. i just went to there website and they don’t even have any tech products or service offering at all so why are they on this top 25 list of best freight tech? doesnt make sense. It’s like saying the Packers are a baseball team.
and why is Tesla on this. what the f have they ever done for freight tech? is this a joke LOL LOl LOL
Congrats Project 44!