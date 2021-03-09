FreightWaves among America’s Best Startup Employers 2021 – Forbes

FreightWaves, serving the global freight industry with the fastest and most comprehensive market data, news and insights on the planet, was No. 218 on a list of the 500 America’s Best Startup Employers 2021 by Forbes and Statista. FreightWaves was ranked No. 6 in its category (Media & Entertainment) and it was the second year in a row that the company was named to this prestigious list.

Craig Fuller, the founder and CEO of FreightWaves, stated, “On behalf of the board of directors and the employees, I am pleased, honored and thankful that FreightWaves received this recognition from Forbes and Statista for the second time.” Fuller added, “FreightWaves will continue to grow and develop products and services for our industry because of the work our employees do daily. The company’s success has been their success, and the unique FreightWaves culture reflects that.”

FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller gives a company overview to new employees at a 2020 meeting.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

According to Forbes/Statista, America’s Best Startup Employers 2021 were selected “based on an innovative methodology evaluating three key factors – employee satisfaction, reputation as an employer and company growth.” To be considered, a company must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between 2011 and 2018, employ at least 50 employees and exhibit a startup structure. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on an analysis of over 7 million data points.

The data was gathered via a social listening campaign and extensive desk research. All data was gathered in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the first step, organic growth and size were considered to narrow down an initial list of more than 10,000 companies to 2,500 companies that qualified for the in-depth analysis.

FreightWaves’ Anthony Smith, interim strategic executive producer of FreightWavesTV, speaks to fellow employees. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Forbes/Statista study examined best-performing startups as employers through defined key performance indicators (KPIs) to assist potential candidates find employment with innovative and stable startups.

The detailed evaluation of the 2,500 startups was based on three different criteria: reputation as an employer, measured via KPIs of the social listening campaign in blogs, news and social media; employee satisfaction, measured via the KPIs of average relative tenure and employee reviews; and growth, measured via the KPIs of headcount, traffic and job openings.

Forbes rankings

Media ranking (overall) Company Location 1. (49) Cameo Chicago 2. (93) PicsArt San Francisco 3. (138) Patreon San Francisco 4. (171) The Athletic San Francisco 5. (178) Epic! Kids Redwood, California 6. (218) FreightWaves Chattanooga, Tennessee 7. (284) VSCO Oakland, California 8. (313) Blavity Los Angeles 9. (320) Blue Stacks Campbell, California 10. (383) Endless Entertainment New York 11. (473) AXIOS Media Arlington, Virginia

FreightWaves is the world’s leading supply chain intelligence platform. More than 1 million professionals and over 500 global enterprises use FreightWaves intelligence to make informed decisions about their current and future supply chain operations.

FreightWaves employees confer. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FreightWaves provides supply chain organizations with fundamental data and context that help benchmark, analyze, monitor and forecast activity, pricing and risks in the global freight market. Information and tools that FreightWaves offers the global logistics industry increase efficiency and profitability by driving more accurate pricing, higher utilization of assets and lower emissions.

FreightWaves’ flagship SaaS product, SONAR, offers billions of data points on the global logistics industry, updated daily. The platform is used throughout the industry, by capacity providers and organizations that contract with capacity providers, to make more informed and efficient decisions about how to route, manage and forecast their supply chains.

A group of FreightWaves employees discusses a new assignment. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The company also offers information and informed context through the logistics industry’s largest media platform. The advertising-supported media business has a team of over 50 full-time journalists and analysts who deliver information through a website, streaming TV product and set of podcasts. FreightWaves media properties have more than 1 million unique visitors per month, in excess of 30,000 viewers per day on its streaming TV offering and nearly 100,000 podcast downloads per month. In addition to FreightWaves-branded media products, the company owns American Shipper, a media outlet that serves global maritime and ocean trade audiences, and Modern Shipper, a media brand that provides content for supply chain executives involved in the direct-to-consumer retail industry.

To read the Forbes article about America’s Best Startup Employers, follow this link.