FreightWaves Classics: Trucking companies’ names range from A to Z (Chapter 13)

Deregulation of the U.S. trucking industry began in the late 1970s. Congress passed the Motor Carrier Act of 1980 and it was signed into law by President Carter on July 1, 1980. This ended 45 years of onerous regulation by the federal Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC).

One of the most dramatic changes that occurred due to deregulation was the virtual explosion in the number of trucking firms. From 1980 to 1990, the number of licensed carriers doubled – from fewer than 20,000 to more than 40,000!

Forty years after the deregulation of the American trucking industry, truckinginfo.net estimates that there are 1.2 million trucking companies in the U.S. About 80% of these trucking companies are regarded as small businesses, with six trucks or less. Although the industry is still regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the opportunities to enter the trucking industry have broadened dramatically. It is estimated that there are now over 15.5 million trucks on the road; about two million are tractor-trailers.

FreightWaves Classics and the FreightWaves Haul of Fame will continue to highlight a number of these American trucking companies. the photography of Jim Allen, who shoots, supplies and/or finds the majority of the photographs used on FreightWaves.com will be featured.

Some might say that “trucks are trucks…” and that is true to a degree. But every company has its own story. Moreover, almost every trucking company’s tractors and trailers have their own identities – different paint jobs, logos, decals, messages, etc. And for many of us involved in transportation, looking at them never gets old!

Making a move with Budd Van Lines. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Budd Van Lines

Founded in 1975, Budd Van Lines has become an industry leader. Dave Budd opened the company out of his garage with two trucks and a dream of becoming America’s best moving company. At the time, he was an agent for Engel Van Lines.

In 1979, the company expanded, and Budd became an agent for United Van Lines. The company opened an office in Flanders, New Jersey.

Budd Van Lines was established as an independent national van line in 1984. Dave Budd and his staff “saw a better way to serve our customers than offered by a traditional van line agency system.”

Growth continued, and in 1987 the company opened its first West Coast Service Center. Budd Van Lines opened its Southeast Regional Service Center in 1999 and its Midwest Regional Service Center in 2000. The Southwest Regional Service Center was opened in 2007 and the Ohio Valley Service Center in 2010.

By 1994, Budd Van Lines had quadrupled in size. The company’s headquarters was moved to Somerset, New Jersey.

The company opened its Midwest Regional Sales Office in 1997, its Southwest Sales Office in 2001, its West Coast Sales Office in 2006 and its Mid-Atlantic Sales Office in 2008.

Budd Van Lines has developed innovative products. In 2011, it introduced its exclusive Eco-Crate System. Continuing its environmental initiative, Budd Van Lines introduced the Roll-A-Bin, the largest product in the Eco-Crate System in 2016.

In 2015 Budd Van Lines introduced its patented Load It Once Moving System. Budd was the first-time-ever recipient of the Global Network 2015 Supplier Innovation Platinum Award for its system. The award is presented to a supplier that has created a solution demonstrating either significant cost savings and/or increases in service results to Cartus clients.

In May 2018 the company introduced Generation III of the Load it Once System. Advancements included improved aerodynamics with 30-40% better fuel mileage, cameras throughout the truck to allow drivers to see what’s going on behind, under and around the truck while on the highway, leading to improved safety.

Since 2000 Budd Van Lines has won multiple awards for its service, achievements and innovations. Among them:

In 2004, Budd was recognized as the nation’s top-rated carrier for the first time in the Relocation Program Managers Survey on the Household Goods Industry. It won the award again in 2006, in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

In 2008, Budd Van Lines was awarded the Cartus Cup by the Cartus Global Network.

In 2015, the Graebel Relocation Alliance recognized Budd Van Lines as one of its top performing global relocation and mobility service partners. That same year, Budd was honored as the recipient of the 2015 Supplier Excellence Award presented by Lexicon Relocation. The award measures quality achievements in Service Excellence, Supplier Partnership and Supplier Innovation. Budd was honored to be included in Lexicon’s “World of Quality.”

Budd Van Lines was recognized as 2013 Partner of the Year by Move Management Inc. (MMI). This award recognized Budd’s outstanding performance in corporate relocation and mobility. It won the award again in 2015.

In 2018 Budd was recognized by Graebel, BGRS and Lexicon as one of their top-performing global relocation and mobility service partners.

In 2019, Budd Van Lines acquired Wisconsin-based Merchants Moving & Storage, another prominent corporate relocation specialist. The same year, Budd expanded its international services, entering into a strategic partnership with Aaversal Global Relocation.

A Bulkmatic tractor carries a dry bulk load. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Bulkmatic Transport

Bulkmatic Transport is headquartered in Griffith, Indiana. As the largest dry bulk carrier in North America, Bulkmatic Transport provides a network of dry bulk transportation services designed to meet the ever-changing needs of its customer base.

Since the 1970s, Bulkmatic has been one of the most trusted dry bulk transport companies in the country. A privately owned company, its leaders realized that it had to provide the best possible value to customers and that it was a great place to work. This mantra has propelled the company to become a standard-setter in sanitization, driver and employee training and engagement, safety and responsiveness.

The industry’s largest food companies and plastics manufacturers rely on Bulkmatic, making us the leading bulk logistics solution for bulk food grade, plastics and dry chemical products. The company has an extensive network of transloading facilities and warehouses throughout the United States and Mexico.

Bulkmatic has more than 500 truck drivers and 1,200 dry bulk trailers, as well as 55 terminal locations in North America.

For nearly 50 years Bulkmatic has been shipping a range of dry bulk products throughout the United States and Mexico. As a kosher-certified food grade carrier and leading plastics carrier, the company leverages know-how to deliver products safely, efficiently and contaminant-free.

Bulkmatic has 30-plus years of experience operating rail to truck transloading facilities, and is the largest full service transloading provider in North America. In addition, the company has dedicated warehouse facilities in key locations in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as warehouse relationships throughout North America.

In Mexico, the company has ISO 9001:2000 and CTPAT-certified facilities that offer customers the ability to confidently package and store products.

A Bulldog Freightway, Inc. tractor and trailer pass a not-so-upright structure. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Bulldog Freightway, Inc.

Located in Fresno, California, Bulldog Freightway, Inc. was founded in 1999. The company offers freight transfer and logistics anywhere in the continental United States.

The company has regular logistical freight runs throughout northern and southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee and beyond…

A modern and technologically current fleet includes 80 trucks and 100 trailers. Bulldog Freightway trailers feature the most modern Thermo King temperature- and climate-control products.

The company’s motto is “Put The Bulldog On The Road For You!”

The Buske Logistics headquarters and warehouse facility. (Photo: Buske Logistics)

Buske Logistics

Buske Logistics was founded as a private trucking company in 1923. Still a family-owned business, the company has a 90-plus year history in the transportation and logistics industry combined with ever-evolving innovation and technological capabilities as a third-party logistics provider. Buske Logistics fulfills the needs of Fortune 1000 companies across a variety of industries, ranging from food and beverage to automotive manufacturing.

Headquartered about 275 miles southwest of Chicago in Edwardsville, Illinois, Buske Logistics provides complete supply chain solutions for its customers, across North America. Customers include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Ball Corporation, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Ford, Owens-Illinois, PepsiCo and TRW, among others.

Buske offers over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, across more than 18 locations in the U.S. and in Canada. Its services range from a food grade environment or an automotive sequencing center. The company’s packaging capabilities enable Buske to handle packaging and fulfillment needs such as bundling items for promotional packs, labeling and custom display design for its customers.

A Butler Transport rig passes green and rolling fields. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Butler Transportation

Founded in 1988, Butler Transport is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

Butler Transportation’s key services include temperature-controlled transportation, time-sensitive services, dedicated services, truckload and dry van options.

A Bynum Transport tractor pulls a bulk liquid carrier. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Bynum Transport

Headquartered in Auburndale, Florida, Bynum Transport is a family-owned and operated business providing specialized tank truck transportation of bulk liquid food-grade commodities. In business for over 40 years, the company operates a fleet of new trucks that ensure the safe, timely delivery of its clients’ products.

Bynum Transport operates throughout the continental United States, as well as moving products in Canada and Mexico. The company operates 100% food-grade sanitary tankers. Each tanker provides R30 insulation and are 3-A sanitary. The company also has kosher-certified tankers, as well as dedicated tanks. Among the bulk liquid food-grade commodities that Bynum Transport hauls are: spring water, fruit juices, dairy products, vinegars, yeast, wine, edible oils, corn syrups, liquid sugars and organic commodities.

