FreightWaves Classics: 2020 will soon be in the rearview mirror – hooray!!!

A tough year at the macro level – but also a year to celebrate millions of everyday heroes

As we all know, 2020 has been a very difficult year in every corner of the world. Collectively, we’ve lost millions of our fellow human beings, others have gotten sick and some are still suffering. Many others have suffered mentally from isolation and loss of family and friends. The global economy and national economies have been damaged as well.

A bright spot in the chaos of 2020 is the attention and appreciation that truck drivers and others who contribute to supply chains have received. Along with first responders, doctors and nurses, these men and women have helped keep the U.S. (and other countries) moving forward.

Biomedical science has produced vaccines to fight the coronavirus in less than a year, and the supply chains to get these vaccines to the medical community and then to us are already working.

While 2020 will be remembered forever as the year of the coronavirus, we must collectively hope that 2021 will be remembered as the year that the coronavirus was conquered.

freightwaves logo on its headquarters building in downtown Chattanooga. (Photo: FreightWaves/Josh Roden)

A FreightWaves overview

Switching gears, Craig Fuller founded FreightWaves in 2017. Since then, the company has grown significantly and its executive management and staff are working so that the growth continues in 2021 and beyond.

When FreightWaves began it was primarily focused on the U.S. trucking market. It now covers trucking, rail, maritime, air cargo, logistics, supply chain, freight and more, across North America, and to a degree, the world.

Moreover, FreightWaves provides near-time data and analysis through its subscription SONAR product, detailed research and analysis through its subscription Passport offering, a wide variety of podcasts and a robust FreightWaves TV streaming network. In a year when in-person conferences and meetings had to be cancelled, FreightWaves produced 12 kick-ass virtual events. The flagship FreightWaves.com website continues to grow and provide more content daily. And FreightWaves will continue to innovate in 2021 and beyond.

Happy Holidays and best wishes for 2021

Tomorrow is Christmas, and FreightWaves wants to thank every company and person that subscribes to a FreightWaves product, listens to one of our podcasts, watches FreightWaves TV, attends FreightWaves events and reads articles on FreightWaves.com.

More importantly, on behalf of FreightWaves, we say to everyone who has contributed to keeping supply chains operating in 2020 a hearty “Thank you!” and send our best wishes for a happy holiday season – and a much better 2021!!!

All our very best to you and your families.