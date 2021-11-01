FreightWaves Classics: First auto organization founded 11/1/1895

On this date in 1895, the American Motor League (AML) was founded in Chicago. It was the first automobile organization in the United States. The AML was an idea of Charles Brady King, who organized the League. He believed there should be an organization that governed the development of “horseless carriages” that were beginning to be manufactured in various places around the U.S. During its existence, King was given the first membership each year, No. 100.

Charles Brady King demonstrates his car in Detroit on March 7, 1896, three months before Henry Ford makes his first car. King is at the tiller. (Photo: public domain)

Purpose

The AML’s primary goal was to encourage inventors and experimenters to manufacture horseless carriages. There were two major obstacles to overcome to accomplish this: the mechanical problems involved; and the media of the day. The press ran misleading technical information that was a serious issue for developers and inventors. The public had a tendency to believe what was printed, and often this made the inventors look bad in the public’s eye. This discouraged new ideas and techniques to advance automobile technology.

King’s idea was to hold meetings where technical papers could be submitted, as well as discussions and an exchange of ideas to help develop auto technology.

The first meeting was held at the Chicago School of Electricity on November 1, 1895. King believed that the AML’s purpose was to promote continued technological innovations for automobiles, which were still early in their development. King had proposed the meeting in a letter to the editor of The Horseless Age magazine published on October 8, 1895.

There were 60 people at the meeting, including many automobile pioneers: Charles and Frank Duryea, who built and road-tested the first American gasoline-powered automobile; King, who is credited as the first person to create and drive a self-propelled automobile in Detroit; Henry G. Morris and Pedro G. Salom, who jointly developed the first successful electric automobile; and Sterling Elliott, who invented the basic system of front-wheel steering.

Dr. J. Allen Hornsby was elected as the organization’s temporary president and F. U. Adams of the Chicago Times-Herald was the temporary secretary.

Hornsby made a speech outlining the AML’s goals and purpose. Attendees were asked to state their opinions about the organization’s general policies. Some supported the idea of a broad, liberal organization in which all of those interested in the new horseless carriages could be heard. Others thought the AML’s membership should be limited to manufacturers and designers.

Because of the differences of opinion, it was decided that a committee should determine the direction of the organization.

The first automobile race in the United States was held in Chicago on Thanksgiving day.

(Photo: Saturday Evening Post)

AML Constitution

The second meeting of the AML was held on November 29. The members approved a constitution that advocated “the advancement of the public interest of the use of the automobile by reports of mechanical features and legislation defending the rights of usage of the automobile.” In addition, the organization was to promote better roads across the nation.

Charles Duryea was elected the organization’s first President and King was elected its treasurer.

One of the AML’s first acts was to lobby for the removal of restrictions on horseless carriages on Chicago’s streets. However, the AML was not successful in this effort; it was taken up by other organizations “that had the motorist interests in mind.”

Charles and Frank Duryea in a Duryea Motor Wagon. (Photo: Boyertown Auto Museum)

The AML’s end

While the AML had members in over 600 cities and towns, it only existed for nine years. This was due in part to the diversity of its members’ interests, which were too broad for a single organization.

Those who wanted an association for automobile manufacturers joined trade associations. Those who sought representation for engineers joined the Society of Automotive Engineers. Motorists joined the American Automobile Association (AAA), which was founded in 1902.

This led the AML to merge with AAA in 1904. The new organization was named the American Motor Association.