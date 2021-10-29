FreightWaves Classics: Lincoln Highway is dedicated on 10/31/1913

Sunday is October 31, so there will be Halloween parties, trick-or-treating and shenanigans across the nation. But October 31 is also the anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Highway, which occurred on that day in 1913.

Abraham Lincoln, 16th President of the United States. (Photo: The White House)

What is the Lincoln Highway?

The Lincoln Highway was named for President Abraham Lincoln. It was the first transcontinental road for automobiles in the United States. It was over 3,000 miles in length and connected New York City and San Francisco.

How did it begin?

A rapid increase in automobiles and early trucks was taking place around the United States by 1912. However, while there were more vehicles on the roads, there were almost no good roads in the United States for those vehicles to travel on.

A primary road in North Carolina in the 1910s… (Photo: NCopedia.org)

If they existed, improved roads were located only in and around towns and cities. The definition of an improved road at that time in U.S. history meant that it had been graded. Only a few roads were paved with gravel or brick and asphalt and concrete were not yet being used on roadways. In 1912 there were approximately 2.5 million miles of roads; the vast majority were dirt roads left over from the days of horses and buggies. They were bumpy and dusty when the weather was dry, muddy and often impassable in wet weather. To get from one town to another, most people traveled by train.

Carl Fisher

Carl Fisher. (Photo: Lincoln Highway Digital Image Collection/University of Michigan)

Carl Fisher “was a man of ideas.” He built the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and it was successful, particularly after he paved it with brick and launched the Indianapolis 500. Later in his career he turned Florida swampland into one of the nation’s greatest beach resorts – Miami Beach. In 1912, he had another big idea – a coast-to-coast highway.

Fisher named the proposed highway “the Coast-to-Coast Rock Highway.” The road would be gravelled along its length; its estimated cost was $10 million. Towns and cities along its route would provide the equipment; in return they would receive free materials. Fisher planned that the highway would be completed prior to the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition and would run from the exposition’s host city (San Francisco) to New York City.

To fund his big idea, Fisher sought cash donations of 1% of revenue from the nation’s automobile manufacturers and companies that produced automobile/truck accessories. In addition, members of the public could become members of the highway association for a donation of $5.

Failure and success

Ford Motor Company was the largest auto manufacturer of the time. Fisher realized that the success of the $10 million project depended on Henry Ford’s support. However, even after attempts by friends and close associates, Ford decided not to support the project. He believed the general public would never agree to fund good roads if private industry did it for them. Ford’s refusal put the fund in jeopardy; there was not enough time or money to finish the highway before the exposition opened in 1915.

Despite the major setback, public enthusiasm was high and Fisher did not give up. Two men who pledged money to Fisher’s idea later played major roles in the highway’s development – Frank Seiberling, president of Goodyear, and Henry Joy, president of the Packard Motor Car Company.

Henry Joy. (Photo: Lincoln Highway Digital Image Collection/ University of Michigan)

A name change

It was Joy’s idea to name the highway after Abraham Lincoln. He urged Fisher to write to Congress, which was considering spending $1.7 million on a marble memorial to Lincoln. Joy believed a good cross-country road would be a better tribute to the late president. Fisher was enamored with the idea; he realized it would add great patriotic appeal to the highway. Fisher asked Joy to be directly involved in the highway project. Joy hesitated, but then he decided to fully support the project. He became the primary spokesman for the Lincoln Highway.

Picking a route

The association chose to follow Joy’s idea, and on July 1, 1913, it was officially incorporated as the Lincoln Highway Association. Joy was elected its president and Fisher was elected vice president.

However, Fisher was not present at the meeting. He had left with the Indiana Automobile Manufacturers Association on a motor trip to the West Coast. In part the so-called “Hoosier Tour” was intended to explore possible Lincoln Highway routes.

Fisher kept the highway’s route a secret as long as possible for two reasons: he wanted the entire nation to support the highway, not just the states through which it would pass; and more importantly, perhaps, he didn’t know what the route would be! No decisions had been made. Following the Hoosier Tour, the association’s leadership knew that they needed to pick a route.

The proposed route of the Lincoln Highway in 1915. (Image: Lincoln Highway Association)

Joy felt a direct route was critical. If the highway bypassed many scenic attractions and larger cities, their narrow and winding roads and congestion could be avoided.

Weeks of deliberation took place, then Henry Joy presented the route to the annual Conference of Governors. The proposed route of the Lincoln Highway began in New York’s Times Square. From there It ran along existing roads through New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and California, and ended in San Francisco’s Lincoln Park. Joy’s influence had been successful; the route followed a straight path and bypassed many larger cities and national parks.

Letters to the Lincoln Highway Association sought to change the route; however, it politely declined every request.

From dirt to concrete

Unfortunately by 1914, the highway was stalled. With Ford’s refusal to contribute and growing disinterest by those left off the route, only about half of the $10 million goal had been raised.

In his role as president, Joy decided to forget the fund; instead he redirected the association to a new goal – educating the nation about the need for good roads made of concrete. An improved Lincoln Highway would be the example. The association would oversee the construction of concrete “seedling miles” in rural areas to show the superiority of concrete over unimproved dirt. The thinking was that as people learned about concrete, they would contact the government to construct good roads throughout their state.

The Lincoln Highway Association boosted the Good Roads Movement. (Photo: Encyclopedia of Alabama)

Federal funding

Congress passed the Federal Highway Act of 1921; it was similar to the Federal Highway Act of 1916, which was the first national legislation to provide federal funding for road construction. The 1921 legislation provided $75 million of matching funds to the states for highway construction. However, it required the states to identify 7% of total mileage as “primary”; only those roads were eligible for federal funding.

In most states through which the Lincoln Highway ran it was the choice to be designated as a federal road. However, there were exceptions, including in Ohio. However, the biggest challenge was in Utah, where another route (the Victory Highway) was favored. For financial reasons there were also Victory Highway supporters in Nevada and northern California. The Victory Highway ended up receiving the federal funds in Utah.

The Lincoln Highway is marked in Nebraska. (Photo: amortowles.com)

Named highways are supplanted

Between 1915-25, the number of named highways in the nation grew from one (the Lincoln Highway) to an unorganized and often confusing proliferation of named highways. The markings for the highways could also be confusing; the primary markings were colored bands painted on telephone poles along the highways’ routes. An organized national system of numbered highways was needed.

The Lincoln Highway Association supported the call for a national numbered highway system. However, it sought one number for the entire length of the Lincoln Highway.

(Image: Pintrest)

The American Association of State Highway Officials (AASHO) began to plan a federal highway system in March 1925. All named roads were ignored. In November 1925, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (who had jurisdiction over highways at that time) approved AASHO’s plan, which established the U.S. highway system that still exists.

Major east-west routes were numbered in multiples of 10, from U.S. 10 across the northern U.S. border to U.S. 90 across the southern border. Major north-south routes would end in 1 or 5, from U.S. 1 between Maine and Florida to U.S. 101 between Washington and California.

Despite the appeals of the Lincoln Highway Association and others, the Lincoln Highway was broken up into U.S. 1, U.S. 30 (including U.S. 30N and U.S. 30S), U.S. 530, U.S. 40 and U.S. 50. Almost two-thirds of the Lincoln Highway’s total length was designated as U.S. 30, which began in Atlantic City, New Jersey and ended in Astoria, Oregon. The AASHO also adopted standard road signs and markers; to avoid confusion, all named road markers were to be removed.

A map of the Lincoln Highway from the novel The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles. (Image: amortowles.com)

The association dies

Due to AASHO’s actions, interest in the Lincoln Highway faded, and it ceased activity at the end of 1927. Its last major action was to mark the highway – not as a route from one destination to another – but as a memorial to Abraham Lincoln. Thousands of Boy Scouts moved along the highway on September 1, 1928. At spans of about one per mile, the Scouts installed small concrete markers with a small bust of Lincoln and the inscription, “This highway dedicated to Abraham Lincoln.”

A Lincoln Highway marker.

(Photo: Lincoln Highway Association)

Remembering the highway

While most of the other named highways were forgotten when they became parts of the numbered highway system, the Lincoln Highway was not forgotten. Millions of Americans had been exposed to the well-organized publicity of the Lincoln Highway Association, and they kept the Lincoln Highway alive after its official significance was gone.

However, by the late 1940s, the Lincoln Highway began to fade from the public consciousness. New generations of Americans had grown up with paved roads and a numbered highway system. By the 1950s most Americans were unaware of the Lincoln Highway and its history.

However, the highway has not been totally forgotten or abandoned. Eighty years after Fisher’s idea, the Lincoln Highway Association was reactivated in 1992. It is dedicated to preserving the highway and its significance in American history.