FreightWaves Classics: LSTs helped the Allies win World War II

Background

Tomorrow, (January 29, 2022) will mark the 79th anniversary of the commissioning of USS LST-374, which was one of approximately 1,000 Landing Ship, Tank (LSTs) built during the war. At the time of its commissioning, the United States had been a combatant in World War II for nearly 14 months.

LSTs were built for amphibious operations, and were designed to transport troops, cargo, tanks, and other vehicles either directly onto or near the shore of a battlefront. Many of those who served aboard LSTs during World War II believed that LST actually stood for “Large Slow Target.”

At the time of her commissioning, USS LST-374 was placed under the command of U.S. Navy Reserve Lieutenant Norman L. Knipe, Jr. Ten days prior to her commissioning, LST-374 was officially launched at the Bethlehem Steel Company’s Fore River Shipyard in Quincy, Massachusetts. After her commissioning, LST-374 was assigned to the Europe-Mediterranean Theater of war.

LSTs unload cargo on a post-invasion beachhead. (Photo: navy.mil)

Serving invasion forces in Europe

LST-374 was among the hundreds of vessels that were part of the large-scale amphibious landings during the Allied invasion of Sicily in the summer of 1943. The invasion of Sicily was code-named Operation Husky, and it resulted in the defeat of the Italian and German forces on the island. By capturing Sicily, the Allied invasion of the Italian mainland could move forward.

In June 1944 LST-374 took part in Operation Overlord, which was the codename for the Allied invasion of Nazi-held France. LST-374 was one of approximately 5,000 ships that were used in the invasion. After beginning an eight-hour journey across the English Channel that began just after midnight on June 6, 1944, LST-374 and other LSTs halted just a few miles off Omaha Beach. Troops on LST-374 boarded smaller amphibious boats on the LST to journey to Omaha Beach and the bloody fight between Allied soldiers and the Germans who waited on shore.

LSTs disgorge critical mechanized equipment onto a post-invasion beachhead. (Photo: army.mil)

LST-374 (and many of her “sister” ships) remained off-shore for nearly 20 hours before turning back to England. During that time, LST-374 was utilized for a floating hospital. Doctors and nurses provided medical care to wounded soldiers transported to the ship; a table in the officers’ dining room was used for those medical procedures.

Despite being an easy target, the 328-foot-long ship was never fired upon by German artillery during her extended time near the battle. “We never got fired on. We were very fortunate,” recalled LST-374 crew member Clayton Hayden when he was interviewed by the Massachusetts-based MetroWest Daily News.

The ship’s good luck throughout the war did not go unnoticed. “In assaults on Sicily, Italy and France, LST-374 escaped with scarcely a scratch,” according to a 1945 article in the Virginia-based Times Dispatch.

Post-war “career”

The military career of LST-374 and hundreds of her counterparts ended in 1946; she was removed from the Naval Vessel Register at that time. In 1947, the vessel was sold to the engineering firm A.G. Schoonmaker, which then sold the ship to the Austral Metallurgical Company of Argentina in 1948. Austral Metallurgical renamed the former LST Estrella Australas, and she was used as a transport ship, carrying minerals and chemical products in South America.

In 1953, the ship was acquired by Sociedad Anónima Importadora y Exportadoara de la Patagónia, an Argentinian company. Ten years later, the ship was sold again, this time to Naviera Argentina Alfacrucis, which renamed the vessel Mar Austral. The former LST-374’s career ended in 1968, when she was wrecked in a collision with another ship in Argentina’s Paraná River.

While LST-374 had a rather storied history, the history of that class of ship is even more interesting. That is the topic of an upcoming FreightWaves Classics article.