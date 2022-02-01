FreightWaves Classics: Richard B. Rudy, Inc. has been “committed to quality service since 1938”

Richard B. Rudy, Inc. specializes in food-grade transportation of sugars, liquid sweeteners, vinegars, other liquids and finished food-grade items. The trucking company is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, which is about 50 miles northwest of both Washington, D.C and Baltimore.

Richard B. Rudy founded the company that bears his name in 1938. At that time, Rudy began “using a single truck and stainless steel cans to provide milk transportation services to dairies for area farms in Frederick County, Maryland.”

The company was incorporated in 1960 as Richard B. Rudy, Inc. and focused on the dairy industry until 2002. However, the company began diversifying in the mid-1970s, serving customers producing liquid sugars and finished food-grade items.

Some 84+ years and three generations later, Richard B. Rudy, Inc. is still a family-owned and -operated business. The company “specializes in food-grade transportation of sugars, liquid sweeteners, vinegars, other liquid and finished food-grade items.” The company services food industry customers from the East Coast to the Midwest and beyond.

Facilities and practices

Richard B. Rudy, Inc.’s facilities in Frederick include: a terminal; an office complex; a five-bay, full service shop; an automated tank wash facility with three pull-through bays; as well as dry storage and cold storage warehousing.

The company’s full tank wash facility cleans and sanitizes liquid sweetener tank trailers. It also has a separate system to clean vinegars and other liquid food-grade items. The tank wash facility is kosher-certified; it is also approved by all major sweetener suppliers and manufacturers and meets all current good manufacturing processes and food safety operating procedures. Richard B. Rudy staff members ensure equipment receives the highest quality sanitation.

In addition, Rudy Leasing, Ltd. provides short- and long-term leasing programs for tractors, tank and van trailers. Also, Rudy Properties, LLC offers short- and long-term dry storage and cold storage warehousing, and has build-to-suit land available.

These photos show some of the company’s dry vans, tanks and tractors. (Photos: Richard B. Rudy, Inc.)

The fleet

The company operates approximately 60 power units, including International and Mack tractors. Many of the units are equipped with auxiliary power units to reduce idle time and also to increase drivers’ comfort.

Richard B. Rudy, Inc. operates 75 Brenner and Walker food-grade tank trailers that are equipped with hydraulic pump systems for rear unloading. All of the company’s food-grade tank trailers are kosher-certified annually and many of the liquid sweetener trailers are 72-hour certified, which conforms to the latest industry standards.

In addition, the company has 20 dry van trailers that includes a mix of 48-foot and 53-foot units. Each van has an E-track load security system and the trailers only transport bulk food-grade products.

In 2015, Richard B. Rudy, Inc. was awarded the 75-Year Company award by the American Truck Historical Society. FreightWaves Classics salutes the company for its long track-record of service.