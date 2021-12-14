FreightWaves Classics: Wynne Transport is a leading liquid bulk carrier

Wynne Transport Service Inc., is one of the nation’s largest bulk liquid and compressed gas transportation fleets in the United States. But it didn’t start that way.

Wynne Transport was founded in Omaha, Nebraska by Don Wynne in 1952. He began by hauling heating oil; in the 1960s he began transporting gasoline and anhydrous ammonia. Wynne dreamed of building his company to five trucks, but by providing top-notch customer service and hiring good employees, the company eclipsed his early growth targets.

The company began hauling any tanker-type commodities when the opportunity presented itself. In the 1970s Wynne Transport began hauling asphalt, road oil, propane, all types of herbicides and tallow. The company’s hauling business grew and so did its fleet size and number of employees.

A vintage photo of a Wynne Transport Service tractor and bulk liquid carrier.

(Photo: Wynne Transport Service Inc.)

The company became well-known across the Midwest during the 1980s as a company that specialized in hauling “hazardous materials and all types of bulk-type liquids and compressed gasses.” In order to serve the company’s growing customer base, a second terminal was added in Geneva, Nebraska.

A third terminal was added in Pasadena, Texas in the 1990s. It specializes in transporting fuel additives. In addition, Wynne Transport grew to become one of the nation’s largest liquid bulk carriers. It operated over 125 trucks at that time and was transporting customers’ shipments to all 48 intercontinental states, Canada and Mexico.

Since 2000

Robert Wynne, Don Wynne’s son, became president of the company in 2007. There are other second- and third-generation family members working at the company as well, including his two sisters and three sons.

In addition to its headquarters and full-service terminal in Omaha, Wynne Transport has the full-service terminal in Geneva. It also has satellite terminals in Des Moines, Iowa, and La Porte, Texas.

The Wynne Transport Service logo on the side of one of its tankers. (Photo: Wynne Transport Service Inc.)

Wynne Transport Service Inc. employs more than 200 people and operates more than 125 trucks, 400 tank trailers and 30 owner-operators. Wynne Transport trucks move daily throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

The company has invested in its fleet, as well as cutting-edge technology that provides satellite load tracking and up-to-the minute communications so that its deliveries achieve customer and company goals. Over nearly 70 years, Wynne Transport has built a track record of safe and on-time deliveries.

For these reasons and others, Wynne Transport was inducted into the American Trucking Historical Society’s American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame as a “50-year company” in 2020. For more information about the ATHS and its various awards, visit aths.org.