BusinessFreightWaves ClassicsInfrastructureInsightsNews

FreightWaves Classics/Extra: Classic billboards on display!

Photo of Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves ClassicsFriday, August 27, 2021
A patriotic billboard sponsored by the National Association of Manufacturers. (Photo: Library of Congress)
In doing research for the just-published FreightWaves Classics article “Changing the interstate landscape in 1965,” I came across many photos of interesting billboards. In this photo essay, some of those photos are displayed. Whether for or against billboards, it is hard to look at these images and not appreciate them…

Author’s note: In particular, I would like to single out AL.com, which has a great collection of vintage billboard photos. Many are from the Alabama Department of Archives and History; others are from the Library of Congress. There are many other sites that have other fascinating photos… do some exploring!

Without further ado…

Since FreightWaves is focused on transportation, logistics and freight, it seemed only fitting that this billboard that was posted in Alabama should be posted first. Alabama is one of the states in "Freight Alley." (Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)
(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Before highways, cars or trucks, there were outdoor advertisements. (Photo: Outdoor Advertising Association of America)
(Photo: Birmingham Public Library)
A rolling billboard for Footlight Parade, a 1933 movie that starred James Cagney, Joan Blondell, Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell! (Photo: Gadsden Public Library)
Guess which side of the issue the Kansas Sierra Club was on...
Let's go to the movies! (Photo: Gadsden Public Library)
A timeless message! (Photo: Library of Congress) MESSAGE: Less taxes - more jobs
Another auto advertisement. (Photo: Library of Congress)
One of a series of patriotic billboards from World War II. (Photo: Gadsden [AL] Public Library)
Honoring a fallen soldier in World War II by urging citizens to do their jobs in the war effort. (Photo: Gadsden Public Libarary)
Don't you wish the debt was only that small now? (Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)
Norman Bridge Road in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955. (Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)
A billboard that includes a choo-choo. (Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)
A billboard that is out of this world. (Photo: AL.com)
In fairness, this photo was not taken on a highway... (Photo: scenicutah.org)
I hope you enjoyed this FreightWaves Classics/Extra.

Scott Mall serves as Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics. He writes articles for the website, edits the SONAR Daily Watch series, marketing material for FreightWaves and a variety of FreightWaves special projects. Mall’s career spans 45 years in public relations, marketing and communications for Fortune 500 corporations, international non-profits, public relations agencies and government agencies.

