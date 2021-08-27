FreightWaves Classics/Extra: Classic billboards on display!

In doing research for the just-published FreightWaves Classics article “Changing the interstate landscape in 1965,” I came across many photos of interesting billboards. In this photo essay, some of those photos are displayed. Whether for or against billboards, it is hard to look at these images and not appreciate them…

Author’s note: In particular, I would like to single out AL.com, which has a great collection of vintage billboard photos. Many are from the Alabama Department of Archives and History; others are from the Library of Congress. There are many other sites that have other fascinating photos… do some exploring!

Without further ado…

(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Since FreightWaves is focused on transportation, logistics and freight, it seemed only fitting that this Alabama billboard should be posted first. Alabama is one of the key states in “Freight Alley.”

Before highways, cars or trucks, there were outdoor advertisements. (Photo: Outdoor Advertising Association of America)

(Photo: Birmingham [AL] Public Library)

A rolling billboard for Footlight Parade, a 1933 movie starring James Cagney, Joan Blondell, Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell! (Photo: Gadsden Public Library)

Guess which side of the issue the Kansas Sierra Club was on…

Let’s go to the movies! (Photo: Gadsden Public Library)

A timeless message! (Photo: Library of Congress)

Another auto advertisement. (Photo: Library of Congress)

One of a series of patriotic billboards from World War II. (Photo: Gadsden [AL] Public Library)

Honoring a fallen soldier in World War II by urging citizens to do their jobs in the war effort. (Photo: Gadsden Public Library)

Don’t you wish the debt was only that small now? (Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Norman Bridge Road in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955. (Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

A billboard that includes a choo-choo. (Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

A billboard that is out of this world. (Photo: AL.com)

Sensory overload. In fairness, this photo was not taken on a highway… (Photo: scenicutah.org)

I hope you enjoyed this FreightWaves Classics/Extra.