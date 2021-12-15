FreightWaves Classics/Fallen Flags: Arrow Air carried passengers and freight for 63 years

Overview

Founded in 1950 by aviation pioneer George E. Batchelor, Arrow Air was “among the oldest air carriers in the U.S. continuing to operate under the same, originally registered name.”

George E. Batchelor in the cockpit in 1942. (Photo: Batchelor Foundation)

Arrow Air was also the largest U.S. registered air cargo carrier based at Miami International Airport (MIA). A key member of the south Florida aviation community, Arrow Air provided comprehensive cargo logistics services and operated under the trade name Arrow Cargo. The company provided scheduled air cargo and logistics services to, from and between the United States, Central and South America and the islands of the Caribbean. It employed nearly 450 people at its Miami headquarters, as well as 250 in direct, company-operated stations throughout the Americas region.

The company provided overnight airport-to-airport service to more than 20 locations in its service area. Arrow Cargo operated more than 60 flights weekly in the Americas. Its customer base included more than 3,500 companies and organizations, including “international and domestic freight forwarders, integrated carriers, passenger and cargo airlines, the U.S. Department of Defense and the United States Postal Service.”

Arrow Cargo’s MIA facilities included a 67,000-square foot refrigerated warehouse and over 155,000-square feet of dry cargo capacity. The company had sales offices in Europe, Canada, Asia and the Pacific Rim.

Aircraft and payload

Over its lifespan, Arrow flew several different types of aircraft. Toward the company’s end it had a fleet of all-cargo aircraft. It primarily flew a fleet of DC-10s; however, Arrow was granted FAA Certification to add B-757-200 aircraft to its fleet in May 2009. The B-757 aircraft gave Arrow a better mix of cargo capacity, allowing it to better address customer needs. In 2008, Arrow Air flew more than 1.2 million pounds of freight daily.

An Arrow Air aircraft. In the photos, notice the variation in Arrow’s logo and color scheme. (Photo: planespotters.net)

Batchelor

Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma in 1901 of Native American ancestry, Batchelor became a pilot. His first wife and son died in an airplane crash; however, this did not deter Batchelor from moving to Compton, California and establishing Arrow Air in 1947.

The airline’s base was established at Torrance Municipal Airport. It operated surplus Douglas DC-3 aircraft for passenger and cargo services within California. (The DC-3 was used extensively by the U.S. military during World War II.) However, Arrow ended scheduled operations in 1953 after Batchelor determined that California had an anti-competitive regulatory environment. However, Batchelor continued to lease aircraft (often with crews) to other small airlines for over a decade.

An Arrow Cargo DC-10. (Photo: planespotters.net)

A cross-country move and an emphasis on passengers

Batchelor decided to move Arrow Air to Miami in 1964. He was a pioneer in south Florida’s aviation industry, as well as in the Latin American air cargo market.

Under Batchelor Enterprises, Arrow Air was relaunched as a charter airline in 1981. Batchelor Enterprises’ aviation operations included fixed-base operator (FBO) Batch-Air and International Air Leases, Inc., which was Arrow’s parent company. Batch-Air became an employee-owned company and was sold to Greenwich Air in 1987 for more than $30 million. In April 1982 Arrow added scheduled services; its first route was from California to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Low passenger fares caused the company to lose money, which led it to cancel several of its passenger routes in October 1984. Concurrently, Arrow “reoriented its route structure from an east-west alignment to a north-south one,” according to Aviation Week & Space Technology. San José, Puerto Rico became the center of the scheduled network; the company built a new hub there, and by the end of 1985 Arrow Air was flying passengers to Puerto Rico from Baltimore, Boston, Miami, Montreal, New York, Orlando and Philadelphia.

During 1985, more than one million passengers flew on Arrow aircraft to 245 destinations in 72 countries. At the time, Arrow operated McDonnell Douglas DC-8 and DC-10 aircraft. Arrow contracted with United Airlines to train its crews, while Florida Air supplemented Batch-Air’s maintenance work. The company was approved for military charters in 1984; in October 1985 Arrow won a $13.8 million contract with the Department of Defense.

While the Department of Defense contract was welcomed, it accounted for only a small percentage of Arrow’s revenues. At that time, most of its revenue was generated by scheduled service from Canada and the East Coast to Puerto Rico and Mexico. Commercial charters accounted for about another 20%. However, while fulfilling its military flights, Arrow had a large-scale disaster and its first fatal accident.

Pieces of the wreckage of Arrow’s DC-8 in Newfoundland. (Photo: saltwire.com)

A fatal crash and issues with the FAA

On December 12, 1985, an Arrow DC-8 crashed after takeoff in Gander, Newfoundland. The crash killed 248 soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division and eight of Arrow’s flight crew. The crash resulted in a flurry of unfavorable media coverage and government scrutiny.

Just two months later (February 11, 1986), Arrow filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization and laid off 400 employees. However, operations continued, and Richard Haberly was named president of Arrow Air in 1987. Arrow’s wet lease business (the practice of hiring out aircraft with crews and fuel) began to increase again.

In 1989, Arrow leased a DC-8 to Lot Polish Airlines for a Warsaw-New York-Chicago route. It also provided an airplane to the Airline of the Marshall Islands. In early 1991, Arrow was again carrying U.S. troops, this time for the military buildup preceding the war in the Persian Gulf. Arrow had a 98% on-time rate and a high degree of customer loyalty.

In the early 1990s rates for Latin American cargo dropped 15% after United Airlines and American Airlines began to focus on that market. After several profitable years, Arrow posted losses in 1992 and 1993. In June 1994 Jonathan D. Batchelor, son of chairman and company founder George Batchelor, became the company’s president.

In the mid-1990s, Arrow’s fleet consisted of 18 aircraft – DC-8s and Boeing 727s (two of which were configured as passenger aircraft). Many of the airplanes were acquired from Eastern Airlines after it declared bankruptcy. The company disposed of the 727s and leased Lockheed L-1011 widebody jets in 1996. At that point, charters for other airlines accounted for about half of Arrow’s business.

Arrow was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in March 1995. The FAA charged Arrow with improperly documented maintenance. A company spokesman stated that the grounding was related to the FAA’s request that Arrow print a hard copy of its fleet records, which the airline stored electronically.

Arrow was forced to contract with other carriers during the crisis. The company was also forced to lay off 368 of its 587 employees. Arrow lost $3.5 million in revenue, plus another $1.5 million in FAA fines during this period. The FAA granted authority to Arrow to begin flying cargo again in June 1995.

An Arrow Air B-707. (Photo: jetphotos.com)

International freight (again)

Arrow soon was carrying more international freight at MIA than any other carrier. It connected San Juan to the Northeast via Hartford, Connecticut; to the Midwest via Columbus, Ohio; and to the Southeast via Atlanta. The company was restructured in June 1996; Terence Fensome became president and CEO of Arrow Air but wasn’t with the airline long. Jonathan Batchelor came back again as president; in July 1998 he became chairman and CEO while Guillermo Cabeza became president and chief operating officer (he had previously been the airline’s vice president of operations).

Unfortunately, Arrow did not profit from the economic upswing that occurred in 1997. Although it generated revenues of $88.3 million, it lost $15.1 million that year. That loss followed losses of $11.3 million in 1996 on $61.1 million in revenue. In February 1998 Arrow began weekly service from Houston to Peru and Ecuador. Houston was marketing itself as a “Gateway to Latin America” in its competition with Miami, which at that time handled 85% of cargo traffic to the region. Arrow revenues were $87 million in fiscal 1998.

An Arrow Cargo airplane. (Photo: avstop.com)

An unsuccessful acquisition

Fine Air Services acquired Arrow in April 1999 from International Air Leases Inc. for $115 million. Fine Air planned to maintain Arrow’s brand name viability, along with an emphasis on scheduled cargo service.

The purchase included 13 DC-8 aircraft, four L-1011s, 130 jet engines, and spare parts. Through the acquisition Arrow gained access to Fine’s 133,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution facility for handling perishables (which was the bulk of Latin American cargo).

However, Fine Air had its own problems – the result of a fatal crash of one of its DC-8s in August 1997. The crash ended Fine’s planned initial public offering. In addition, fuel costs increased, there was a downturn in the Latin American market, and Fine’s debt burden from the Arrow Air acquisition all combined to make the airline unflyable.

In 2000 Fine Air lost $108 million on revenues of $152 million; it lost another $36 million in 2001 on revenues of $148 million. This led the company to file for bankruptcy on September 27, 2000. Fine Air then merged with Arrow Air, Inc. and Arrow Air was used as the company’s new name. Moreover, the Fine family no longer controlled the company.

It emerged from Chapter 11 in May 2002 as Arrow Air Holdings Corp., owned by a Greenwich, Connecticut, investment group. Revenues were $148 million in 2001, when Arrow had about 800 employees in Miami and another 200 in other locations.

An Arrow Air jet in flight. (Photo: flyawaysimulations.com)

Arrow’s fleet had grown to 16 DC-8s and two L-1011s. It also leased two DC-10s. According to Traffic World in early 2002, the “new” Arrow was losing $3 million a month, However, the company planned to break even by year-end.

One of Arrow’s competitors was Grupo TACA. It stopped hauling freight in Central America; Arrow expanded its services in the area with some east-west routes. In addition, Arrow re-entered the charter business and diversified geographically via partnerships with Atlas Air, Lloyd Aereo Boliviano and Air Global International (AGI).

AGI routes complemented Arrow Air’s routes, which led Arrow to acquire AGI in March 2002. Arrow Air management planned to retire the airline’s L-1011 by 2003 and replace its DC-8s with DC-10s a few years later. However, Arrow Air filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy again in January 2004. It exited bankruptcy a few months later (June 2004) after a bankruptcy court approved its restructuring.

Arrow announced a strategic alliance in March 2008 with the firm known as MatlinPatterson Global Opportunities, a private equity investment fund. It had previously controlled the Brazilian airline Varig Log as well as ATA Holdings (the parent company of ATA Airlines), which was renamed Global Aviation Holdings.

An Arrow Air DC-10. (Photo: Alain Brion/pictaero.com)

A final bankruptcy

Arrow Cargo ceased scheduled operations on June 30, 2010. Arrow Air filed its last Chapter 11 bankruptcy the next day (July 1, 2010). All scheduled service operations were shut down. The airline planned to liquidate its assets to help pay some of its $500 million in debt. Parent company Arrow Air Holdings Corp. also sought bankruptcy protection.

“After exhausting all viable potential purchasers and investors, the debtors made the difficult decision to cease scheduled service operations in order to preserve the existing value of their estates,” stated Doug Yakola, Arrow Air’s chief restructuring officer.

After failing to find a buyer, the company was liquidated.

An Arrow Air jet taking off. (Photo: nycaviation.com)

Legacy

At different times over the years, Arrow Air operated over 90 weekly scheduled cargo flights. It also had a strong charter business and operated scheduled international and domestic passenger flights.

However, the business of passenger and cargo operations is very difficult. Arrow Air survived the industry’s many changes over a 63-year period. But the company’s last management team did not have a last magic trick to keep the airline flying.