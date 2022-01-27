FreightWaves Classics/Fallen Flags: Lexington & Ohio Railroad was Kentucky’s first

On January 27, 1830, the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s first railroad was chartered by the state legislature. The Lexington & Ohio Railroad (L&O) charter named Elisha Winter and General Leslie Combs of Lexington as the principals of the new railroad. This was only a few years after the first railroads in the United States began operating.

Lexington and other communities in Kentucky were not able to access steamboats directly to handle their goods, and surface transportation options such as stagecoaches did not provide the needed speed and size.

Winter, Combs and other L&O proponents sought an effective way to move goods westward from Lexington and other inland communities within the state by way of Frankfort (the state capital) to Louisville, a river port at the Falls of the Ohio (River). It was planned that the goods to be shipped would be loaded on paddle-wheel steamers and then taken down river to New Orleans and other markets.

The first engine on the Lexington and Ohio Railroad.

(Image: public domain)

Construction of the rail line

Therefore, a railroad was believed to be the solution to those logistical challenges and that led to the L&O charter. Not long after the charter was granted, iron rails were imported from England, and construction of the line in Lexington was started. As early as 1832 limited operations began along the rail line, although construction to Frankfort, the state capital, was not completed until 1834.

Unlike later railroad tracks that utilized elevated steel rails, the L&O used limestone blocks. Special flat iron straps were imported from England and attached to the blocks. The L&O’s earliest operations used horse-drawn railcars. A steam engine was constructed in Lexington in 1833; however, it did not run properly. Two steam locomotives were then imported from the East Coast and were pulling L&O trains by 1833.

In 1835 the locomotive “Daniel Boone” made the almost 29-mile trip from Lexington to Frankfort in two hours and twenty-nine minutes. The Daniel Boone traveled between 12 and 15 miles per hour, and its arrival was celebrated with cannon fire and a ball at the Weisiger House hotel.

Despite its pioneering role, the L&O remained in existence for only a few more years. The railroad’s strap iron rails began wearing out and caused several accidents. Later, the limestone sills and strap iron rails were replaced with wooden ties and conventional “T” rails.

New ownership

The L&O’s rail line was never finished and the (financial) Panic of 1837 led to the railroad’s collapse. In 1840, the Commonwealth seized the railroad to help pay its debts. However, despite its failure, the L&O helped to demonstrate the economic potential of railroads within Kentucky.

The route of the railroad was altered slightly in 1848; to accommodate the new path, a tunnel was constructed at Frankfort in 1849. An extension of the track to Louisville was finished in 1851, when a railroad bridge over the Kentucky River was built.

When construction of the Louisville and Nashville Railroad was finished in 1859, a rail link from the Bluegrass Region of the state to southern markets created new opportunities for Kentucky farmers. By 1860 there were nearly 600 miles of railroad tracks in the Bluegrass State.

However, during the Civil War raids by both sides destroyed much of what had taken so long to build.

This 1920s photograph shows a rail bed “cut” that was used by the Lexington and Ohio Railroad.

(Photo: Kentucky Historical Society)

The legacy of the L&O

The former L&O’s rights-of-way were later purchased and utilized by the Louisville & Frankfort and Lexington & Frankfort railroads. These railroads later merged into the Louisville, Cincinnati and Lexington Railroad.

Although the L&O was unsuccessful, it was still Kentucky’s first railroad. In addition, the L&O was the first railroad built west of the Allegheny Mountains.