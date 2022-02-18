FreightWaves Classics/Fallen Flags: Wabash Railroad served the Midwest, its industries and people (Part 1)

There are many people interested in former transportation companies, whether they were trucking companies, railroads, airlines or ocean lines. These companies are called “fallen flags,” and the term describes companies whose corporate names have been dissolved through merger, bankruptcy or liquidation.

Today’s FreightWaves Classics profiles another fallen flag in the railroad industry – the Wabash Railroad. Although many would say it was “only a Midwestern bridge line,” the Wabash Railroad had a very interesting heritage. Also, it attained pop culture status because of the folk song “The Wabash Cannonball” as well as a legendary logo and slogan “Follow The Flag.”

The flag of the Wabash Railroad.

(Image: stthomaspubliclibrary.ca)

Early history

The Illinois legislature passed transportation legislation in 1837 that sought to interlink the state with more than 1,300 miles of new railroad track at a cost of $10 million.

One railroad that was started because of the legislation was the Northern Cross Railroad, which was planned to connect Quincy and the Indiana state line at Danville, via Springfield and Decatur. Like many early railroads, the plan did not come to fruition; however, the railroad’s backers did complete 56 miles between Meredosia and Springfield by October 1841 before their money ran out.

Because of the financial issues at the Northern Cross, the state decided to lease the property. While another group of investors took over the railroad in May 1842, their efforts also failed. The railroad’s charter was purchased on April 26, 1847 by Nicholas Ridgely, a successful Springfield speculator. Ridgeley injected needed capital in the railroad then sold part of his interest to Thomas Mather of Springfield and James Dunlap of Jacksonville, who reorganized the railroad as the Sangamon & Morgan Railroad. The men spent a great deal to restore rail service and subsequently sold their shares to New York City investors for $100,000.

On July 22, 1849 trains began running on the line again and the railroad’s western rail-head was extended from Meredosia to Naples. The new owners reorganized the railroad again on February 13, 1853; the railroad was renamed the Great Western Railroad.

As the Great Western Railroad, significant expansion took place; by November 1856 rails had been laid to Danville, and connections with the Illinois Central were made, which generated new traffic opportunities for the Great Western. (At that time, the Illinois Central was the nation’s largest railroad. To read a two-part FreightWaves Classics article about the Illinois Central, follow this link and then this link).

Unfortunately, the Panic of 1857 caused financial harm to many companies. The Great Western was reorganized again, emerging as the Great Western Rail Road (GWRR). That railroad merged with the Toledo & Western Rail Road (T&W) in June 1865 to create the Toledo, Wabash & Western Railway (TW&W).

The T&W had been founded in October 1858. Once connected with the Great Western at the Illinois/Indiana border, the TW&W had a 522-mile network that stretched from Quincy and Keokuk, Iowa (reached via GWRR’s lease of the Illinois & Southern Iowa Rail Road) to Toledo, Ohio.

Author H. Roger Grant points out in his book, “Follow The Flag, A History Of The Wabash Railroad Company,” the TW&W was successful because of the region’s agricultural products and rapidly expanding population. The TW&W had no debt and grossed more than $4 million by 1868, which led to further growth.

The railroad began using rails made from steel rather than iron for its expansions. Then it acquired the Decatur & East St. Louis Rail Road in August 1870. The acquired railroad connected its namesake cities and provided the TW&W access to the key gateway of St. Louis.

A Wabash locomotive and tender. (Photo: southernillinoisrailroads.com)

Controlled by the Goulds

Another financial panic occurred in the United States (and much of the rest of the world) in 1873. The TW&W went bankrupt in February 1875 in the aftermath of the Panic of 1873.

However, the TW&W was well-positioned; in addition it was still carrying revenue-generating passengers and freight. Therefore, its reorganization was brief. On January 10, 1877 it emerged from bankruptcy as the Wabash Railway. Over the next 50 years, the railroad had several names, but most were similar to this name.

The railroad was named for the Wabash River, a 475-mile-long river that flows southwest from northwest Ohio near Fort Recovery across northern Indiana to Illinois, where it forms the southern portion of the Illinois-Indiana border before draining into the Ohio River. The name “Wabash” is an anglicization of the French name for the river, “Ouabache.” French traders named the river after the native Miami tribe’s word for the river.

Cornelius K. Garrison acquired the St. Louis, Kansas City & Northern Railroad (StLKC&N) in early 1877. The railroad connected St. Louis and Kansas City and also had a northern branch. In November 1878 Garrison also acquired the Wabash.

A worn magazine cover features the Wabash. (picturedecatur.blogspot.com)

During his brief period of ownership, Garrison improved both railroads. By 1879 financier Jay Gould (also known as one of the worst of the era’s “robber barons”) had acquired a large block of Wabash stock. He convinced Garrison to sell his stock, while also gaining the StLKC&N.

After gaining control of both railroads, Gould merged them into the new, 1,400-mile Wabash, St. Louis & Pacific (WStL&P) in November 1879. Gould also instigated a key lease of the Hannibal & Naples Railroad, which reached Hannibal, Missouri on the west bank of the Mississippi River. From there, points further west could be accessed. In 1880 the Wabash reached Chicago after it opened a 90-mile extension north of Strawn, which was known as the Chicago & Strawn Railway.

Jay Gould. (Photo: househistree.com)

To reach downtown Chicago, Gould secured trackage rights from the Chicago & Western Indiana Railroad. This provided access into Dearborn Station (a facility shared with the Santa Fe, Chesapeake & Ohio, Chicago & Eastern Illinois, Erie Railroad, Grand Trunk Western, and Chicago, Indianapolis & Louisville Railway). The first WStL&P passenger train from Chicago to St. Louis ran on August 9, 1880.

As the WStL&P was building eastward, Gould also looked westward to the Council Bluffs-Omaha gateway. He sought an interchange with the transcontinental Union Pacific (as did many of the Midwestern railroads). Gould achieved the interchange in October 1879 by combining leases and new construction.

Meanwhile, an extension to Detroit was also being completed. In 1879 the 93-mile Eel River Railroad, which connected Logansport with Butler, Indiana, was leased. This was followed by the incorporation of the Detroit, Butler & St. Louis for the remaining 114 miles into Detroit. The new corridor was opened on August 14, 1881.

The Wabash rapidly expanded under Gould’s leadership. This was accomplished primarily by leasing smaller railroads rather than new construction. Among the railroads Gould leased was the Des Moines & St. Louis Railroad, which provided access to Des Moines, Iowa’s capital. By 1884 the Wabash controlled more than 3,500 miles of track.

However, during Gould’s attempt to create a true coast-to-coast rail system, his finances became overextended. His various railroads went bankrupt, including the WStL&P (May 28, 1884). In addition, most of his leased railroads reverted to their original owners.

Gould was able to retain his core network, however, which served Kansas City, Omaha, St. Louis, Chicago, Toledo and Detroit. On May 15, 1889 these railroad holdings emerged from receivership as the Wabash Railroad. Gould managed to retain control of the railroad, and despite his many shortcomings, Gould created much of what became the modern Wabash system.

The Wabash’s well-known logo was created in 1886 when the railroad began featuring a flag and banner in red with the words “The Wabash Line” displayed in gold, encompassed within a smaller blue rectangle. Its slogan was “the Banner Line of the Central States,” which was shortened later to “the Banner Route” during the 1890s.

This map shows the major cities served by the Wabash Railroad. (industrialscenery.blogspot.com)

The 1890s-1910s

When Gould died in December 1892, his son George inherited his holdings. George Gould continued his father’s quest for a transcontinental railroad. By the early 20th century the younger Gould had nearly accomplished his (and his father’s) dream. In addition to controlling the Wabash, Gould controlled the Missouri Pacific, Western Pacific, Denver & Rio Grande Western, Western Maryland and Wheeling & Lake Erie.

After completing the Wheeling & Lake Erie’s rail line as far as Wheeling, West Virginia, it was then extended eastward into Pittsburgh as the Wabash-Pittsburgh Terminal Railway (which was completed in 1904). All that remained to be built was a 50-mile segment from Pittsburgh to Connellsville (which was built later by the Pittsburgh & West Virginia Railroad).

George Gould. (Photo: findagrave.com)

Ironically, the younger Gould repeated his father’s mistake and also overextended his available capital. This caused Gould’s empire to collapse, just as his father’s had a generation earlier. The Wabash once again entered receivership on December 26, 1911. With George’s financial ruin, involvement by the Gould family in the Wabash ended.

However, during George Gould’s tenure there were two noteworthy achievements – an improved Chicago corridor as well as access into Buffalo, New York. The first was launched in 1891 as the Montpelier & Chicago Rail Road, which built a direct route between Detroit/Toledo and Chicago. The 150-mile connector split from the Detroit main line at Montpelier, Indiana, and opened on April 21, 1893. Gould was able to end his dependence on trackage rights over the Erie’s Chicago & Atlantic Railroad.

In regard to Buffalo, Gould reached an agreement with Canada’s Grand Trunk Railway. Rather than laying track, Gould leased trackage rights to 230 miles of Grand Trunk’s rail line through southern Ontario on January 24, 1898. The lease became a key component of the Wabash network.

Author’s note: This article would not have been possible without the resources made available by Adam Burns of American-Rails.com. Those interested in learning more about the railroads operating in North America – and those that are now “fallen flags” – should explore the American-Rails site.

In addition, those who want to know more about the Wabash should visit the Wabash Railroad Historical Society (www.wabashrhs.org).