FreightWaves Classics/Leaders: A.J. Cassatt led the Pennsylvania Railroad into New York City

​Well-known in his day, he is almost universally unknown now. Alexander Johnston Cassatt was born in Pittsburgh on this date in 1839. He was the eldest of seven children. Today his accomplishments are overshadowed by his sister Mary, the world-renowned Impressionist painter.

Alexander Johnston Cassatt.

(Photo: lowermerionhistoricalsociety)

Cassatt served as the seventh president of the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) from June 9, 1899 until his death on December 28, 1906.

After graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Cassatt joined the PRR in 1861 as an engineer. He rose rapidly through the railroad’s management ranks; by 1877 he was a vice president and by 1880 he was elevated to the position of PRR’s First Vice President. However, after being passed over for the railroad’s presidency in 1882, he resigned.

An “unknown” icon?

Can such a person exist? During his career he was widely known and admired by the American public although he shunned publicity.

At the turn of the 20th century, Cassatt was a giant of the Industrial Age; a peer with Vanderbilt, Rockefeller and Morgan. He was one of the few men J.P. Morgan respected because Cassatt went nose-to-nose with the nation’s industrial giants, did not back down, and accomplished what he sought to do. Unlike the others, he did not seek fame; his focus was on “his family, his railroad, his employees and his stockholders.”

Retirement

After retiring from the PRR, Cassatt bred and raised hackney horses and organized a new railroad – the New York, Philadelphia and Norfolk Railroad (NYP&N), which connected southern markets with northern states.

As a testimony to his value, Cassatt was elected to the PRR’s board of directors (despite the fact that he was no longer a PRR executive).

The Pennsylvania Railroad logo. (Photo: pabook.libraries.psu.edu)

President of the nation’s premier railroad

Cassatt was recruited to serve as the Pennsylvania Railroad’s president in 1899, a position he held until his death. “Mr. Cassatt is a man of wealth, independence and social prominence,” The New York Times noted in 1899. “He is fond of the comforts and enjoyments which wealth enables its possessors to enjoy, and it was only a few years ago that he voluntarily retired from the post of First Vice President of the Pennsylvania system because the work had been too exacting. In his letter of resignation at that time he said, ‘My only object in taking this step is to have more time at my disposal than any one occupying so responsible a position in railroad management can command.’”

A PRR locomotive and tender in the railyards of Pittsburgh. (Photo: historicpittsburgh.org)

In less than seven years as the railroad’s president, Cassatt more than doubled its total assets (from $276 million to $594 million), an increase of 115%. He increased the railroad’s investment in track and equipment by 146%. He ordered the double-tracking of the PRR’s route from New York through Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, and he four-tracked the route to Washington, D.C. During his presidency, many of the PRR’s other major lines were double-tracked and almost every part of the system was improved. For example, “new freight cutoffs were built to avoid stations, grade crossings were eliminated, and flyovers were built to streamline common paths through junctions.”

Despite the accomplishments listed above, Cassatt is better known for his leadership on the railroad’s New York City-based projects.

Since the 1850s, the New York Central Railroad (controlled by Cornelius Vanderbilt and his family) enjoyed a monopoly on Manhattan railroad traffic. The New York Central’s Hudson River and Harlem rail lines entered the city via “relatively narrow river crossings on the northern end of the island [Manhattan] and terminated at Grand Central Station, at 42nd Street and Park Avenue.”

The Pennsylvania Railroad’s rail line approached New York City from the southwest, and was blocked by the Hudson River, almost a mile wide at the railroad’s Weehawken, New Jersey, terminus. The freight carried by the PRR had to be offloaded from railcars and then loaded onto barges that were guided across the river by tugs.

The Pennsylvania Railroad ferry “New Brunswick.” (Photo: Public Domain)

Passengers disembarked from a PRR train in Weehawken, boarded ferries that landed in Manhattan’s “Tenderloin” district, which the New York Herald described as the “least wholesome spot in town, where vice and greed pull many a man down… The iron horse has sent your dives to join the other nightmares of the Tenderloin.” Most of the brothels and saloons in the Tenderloin paid protection money that went directly into the pockets of Tammany Hall (the corrupt political machine running the city at that time) and the New York Police Department.

For Cassatt, head of the world’s largest corporation at that time, the situation in New York City was unacceptable for his passengers and shippers.

A view of Penn Station’s front entrances. (Photo: untappedcities.com)

Conquering New York City

Cassatt began planning one of the greatest construction projects in the nation; one that would push the limits of engineering and his endurance. Under his tenure a set of tunnels were dug underneath the Hudson and East rivers, leading to a new railroad terminal in the heart of Manhattan. During construction, Cassatt had to battle accidents, reversals and the extortionist practices of Tammany Hall.

Excavation for the railroad tunnels under the Hudson River began in February 1904. At the same time, several blocks of brownstones, saloons and wooden boarding houses were destroyed in order to build the new railroad station. The New York architectural firm of McKim, Mead & White, which was known for its “restrained, academic classicism,” was chosen to design the railroad station.

Another view of the exterior of Penn Station, which at the time it was built was the largest building built at one time in the world. (Photo: wikimedia)

Senior partner Charles Follen McKim designed an “enlarged adaptation of the Baths of Caracalla in Rome, built out of solid pink granite and covering four square blocks of Manhattan.” The PRR statement on the design declared that the designers “were at pains to embody two ideas. To express in so far as was practicable, with the unusual condition of the tracks below the street surface and in spite of the absence of the conventional train shed, not only the exterior design of a great railway station in the generally accepted form, but also to give the building the character of a monumental gateway and entrance to a great metropolis.”

Building one of the Pennsylvania Railroad tunnels.

(Photo: Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation/Smithsonian Institution)



Thousands of men worked to build the tunnels. They “battled mud, physical overexertion and decompression sickness (‘the bends’).” Thousands more worked to clear the area for the new station and then to build it.

Pennsylvania Station opened on September 8, 1910. At the time it was described as the “greatest railroad station in the world and the largest building in the world ever built at one time.” The PRR boasted that although the Czar’s Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia was larger, the train station was the largest building ever erected at one time.

PRR trains traveled under the Hudson River from Philadelphia, as well as from Long Island via the PRR’s recently acquired Long Island Railroad. Penn Station’s concourse was modeled after Paris’s Gare d’Orsay. It was described as “the nave of a Gothic cathedral wrought of steel and glass rather than limestone.” Trains ran “silent and smokeless through tunnels, powered by electricity.”

Part of the interior of Penn Station. (Photo: viewing.nyc)

Cassatt’s death and legacy

During Cassatt’s presidency, the Pennsylvania Railroad was considered the greatest corporation in the world. He was the mastermind of the projects to improve the railroad and to push it into New York City. However, he did not live to see his dream come true. Cassatt died of heart failure in 1906, one of several Pennsylvania Railroad presidents who died on the job due to the stress and overwork that came with the position. One of his colleagues eulogized Cassatt as “the only railroad statesman this country has ever produced.”

In 1961, slightly more than 50 years after it opened, New York’s once-grand Pennsylvania Station was torn down. While there was a great deal of public opposition to the action, it did not deter the PRR; it replaced the station with an office tower and sports complex.

Despite the loss of Penn Station (and until the COVID pandemic), more than 300,000 people traveled daily through the Hudson River and East River tunnels that Cassatt planned.

The statue of Alexander Cassatt that previously was in Penn Station.

(Photo: alexandercassatt.com)

A statue of Cassatt that was once displayed in Pennsylvania Station now stands at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. It has the following inscription: “Alexander Johnson Cassatt, President of the Pennsylvania Railroad 1899-1906. Whose Foresight, Courage and Ability achieved the extension of the Pennsylvania Railroad into New York City.”

Four pink granite eagles that once sat atop Penn Station’s facade now perch on Philadelphia’s Market Street bridge over the Schuylkill River. Most of the rest of the station’s remains were dumped in the swamps of the New Jersey Meadowlands.

Shortly thereafter the Pennsylvania Railroad, which had merged with the New York Central Railroad (its long-time competitor) in 1968, collapsed into bankruptcy.