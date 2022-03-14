FreightWaves Classics/Leaders: Claytor led Southern Railroad, US Navy and Amtrak

Early life and career

On this date 110 years ago (March 14, 1912) W. Graham Claytor, Jr. was born in Roanoke, Virginia. He grew up in Virginia and Philadelphia. He graduated from the University of Virginia as a mathematics and physics major. Claytor then attended Harvard Law School, graduating summa cum laude in 1936 after serving as president of the Harvard Law Review.

Graham Claytor in his naval uniform during World War II. (Photo: navsource.org)

He clerked for Learned Hand, who was a legendary U.S. Court of Appeals judge in New York. In 1937, Claytor moved to Washington, D.C. and served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Louis Brandeis.

He then joined Covington & Burling, which was then a small Washington law firm, as the firm’s junior associate. (Today, Covington & Burling LLP is a multinational law firm that advises clients on transactional, litigation, regulatory and public policy matters. In 2021, it was ranked as the top law firm in Washington, D.C.)

World War II

Like many, Claytor believed the United States would enter World War II at some point; he tried to join the Navy in 1940. At first, he was rejected because of his age, but a recruiter learned of a special category for overage volunteers who had once been seamen. Claytor said, “I had been sailing the Chesapeake Bay for four years, had my own boat, won some races, and loved the sea. So I got in that way.”

Survivors of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis.

(Photo: navsource.org)

Claytor commanded the destroyer escort USS Cecil J. Doyle in the Pacific theater. In July 1945, (without orders) Claytor sped his ship to a location to check on reports of men floating in the water. Although it was night, as he approached the area cited, he ordered searchlights turned on, lighting up the area (while also exposing his ship to possible attack by Japanese submarines). The ship’s crew rescued almost 100 survivors of the sunken cruiser USS Indianapolis (which had delivered the atomic bombs that were then used to attack Japan). Of the action, Claytor later said, “Turning on the lights violated all known regulations. You tried not to thumb your nose at rules, but we didn’t let it interfere with our judgment as to what was best.”

Southern Railway

Claytor earned an honorable discharge in 1947 and resumed his legal practice as a partner at Covington & Burling. Major League Baseball was one of his clients; he became general counsel under Happy Chandler, MLB’s commissioner.

Like many men and women of his age, Claytor was a fan of railroads. He began taking photos of trains as a boy and also put together one of the country’s outstanding collections of toy trains, which filled floor-to-ceiling shelving in his Georgetown home.

Graham Claytor with part of his model train collection. (Photo: TTops magazine)

He became vice president of law for Southern Railway, which was headquartered in Washington. From 1963 until 1967, Claytor split his time between his law practice and the railroad. Among his duties at the Southern was to “help rid the railroad of money-losing passenger trains.” When he was named president of the railroad in 1967, he gave up his law practice. He became board chairman and chief executive officer of the railroad in 1976.

Claytor maintained Southern Railway’s position as the industry’s most profitable company. He realized the growth potential of the area the railroad served. Its boundaries were anchored by St. Louis, New Orleans, Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. Claytor appointed management teams tasked with generating innovation and improving operational efficiency. During his tenure, the railroad focused on its core business of transporting heavy commodities at a time when many of its competitors were diversifying into other industries. “Instead of investing in non-transportation industries, Claytor concentrated on the business of railroading that he felt his employees knew best.”

A Southern Railway advertisement featuring Claytor.

(Photo: Southern Railway)

Concurrently, Claytor sought a revision in the relationship between the government (in the form of the Interstate Commerce Commission, or ICC) and the railroads. He proposed that competition would be improved by allowing railroads to purchase companies in other transportation modes, which was prohibited by ICC regulations. While Claytor accepted the role of the ICC, he also advocated for a quid pro quo in the form of government investment in railroad infrastructure comparable to federal expenditures on the Interstate Highway System and various waterways. In addition, he called for a federal loan program to help bankrupt railroads and subsidies for railroad service that was mandated by the government.

Government service

(L to R) Rear Admiral Robert Schoultz, Commander Carrier Strike Force, Sixth Fleet; Secretary of the Navy W. Graham Claytor, Jr.; and Capt. James H. Mauldin, Commanding Officer of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, on the Eisenhower. June 15, 1979. (Photo: history.navy.mil)

Claytor retired from Southern Railway in 1977 after accepting an appointment to President Jimmy Carter’s cabinet as Secretary of the Navy (which he once described as his “most fun job”). As Secretary of the Navy from 1977 to 1979, he led the service branch’s first recognition of women’s right to serve on ships and of gays’ rights to be given honorable discharges rather than be subjected to courts-martial for their sexual orientation. Gays were able leave the service without criminal records.

During Carter’s term of office Claytor also served briefly as acting secretary of transportation in 1979. He then served as deputy secretary of defense from 1979 to 1981. In that position, he persuaded the Secretary of Defense to adopt the Navy’s homosexual policy service-wide.

During his period of service under President Carter, Claytor retained his railroad industry connections as a member of the board of directors of the Florida East Coast Railroad, the Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac Railroad and the Association of American Railroads.

Amtrak

The National Railroad Passenger Corporation (known as Amtrak) was created to save passenger train service in 1971. This occurred after numerous Northeastern railroads, which carried the greatest number of passengers in the U.S., went bankrupt. Claytor commented on Amtrak in the 1970s: “Amtrak, we could see from the initial setup, was going to be an operation run by non-railroad people who were going to screw it up almost beyond redemption.”

Claytor had also refused to allow the Southern’s “Southern Crescent,” its New York-New Orleans passenger service, to join Amtrak. Although the Southern Crescent lost several million dollars annually, he chose to keep the train running as a Southern Railway train, and he regularly rode it to check on service quality. The Crescent remained a Southern train until after Claytor’s retirement in 1982.

W. Graham Claytor, Jr. speaking at the Empire Connection inaugural in 1991. (Photo: history.amtrak.com)

In 1982 Claytor returned to railroading when he accepted appointment as the president of Amtrak. Its board was controlled by appointees of President Ronald Reagan. White House staffers opposed his selection (because he was a Democrat), but then-Transportation Secretary Drew Lewis and Vice President George Bush championed his cause.

Claytor was appointed “because he was genuinely considered the best qualified man for the job.” It was also said at the time that “he would also be the most difficult to control.” Claytor told one of his vice presidents, “I don’t care if they [the Reagan-appointed board] fire me. I’m going to do what I think is right.”

As the leader of Amtrak, he was fiercely dedicated to the preservation of its network, including its long distance routes. Members of Congress were accustomed to facing a full witness table of “assistants” when various agencies testified. When Claytor testified, he sat alone as the Amtrak witness. “His direct manner, his knowledge, and his experience in the private sector, made him an ideal, completely credible defender of Amtrak when it faced hostility both from the White House and certain quarters on Capitol Hill.”

With his political connections, his legal acumen, and his knowledge of and commitment to railroading, Claytor worked doggedly to preserve Amtrak from politicians who wanted to dismantle it.

Claytor ran Amtrak as a business (instead of a government agency). He tightened the railroad’s labor rules and cut its costs sharply. When Claytor took control of Amtrak, only 48% of its operating costs were covered by ticket sales. When he left, 80% of its operating costs were covered by ticket sales.

He also led the restoration of Washington’s Union Station as a train station, which had previously been termed “the nation’s doorstep.” The station had fallen into disrepair until Claytor took action.

After doubling Amtrak’s revenues, and with its future secure from immediate threat, Claytor retired in 1993.

W. Graham Claytor with Southern Railway excursion No. 630.

(Photo: Jim Boyd/cs.trains.com)

Legacy

W. Graham Claytor, Jr. died at the age of 82 in May 1994. He was a World War II veteran, had been a corporate lawyer, president and board chairman of the Southern Railway, held significant positions in the Carter Administration and led Amtrak.

Claytor’s greatest challenge, and perhaps his most impressive work, came during his last job. In more than a decade of service as president of Amtrak, Claytor is credited with building “political and operational stability to the nation’s passenger train network,” keeping its trains running despite repeated attempts by the Reagan and Bush administrations to cut its funding.

He is commemorated by the W. Graham Claytor Award for Distinguished Service to Passenger Transportation. In addition, Washington’s Union Station renamed its passenger concourse “Claytor Concourse” in his honor.