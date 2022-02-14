FreightWaves Classics/Leaders: Jervis Langdon led railroads during very turbulent times

Jervis Langdon, Jr. was born in 1905 in Elmira, New York. He was part of the fourth generation of a family of industrialists with ties to the railroad industry. His grandfather was Mark Twain’s friend and brother-in-law, and his uncle was president of the Lehigh Valley Railroad.

A Lehigh Valley Railroad boxcar that illustrates the railroad’s route.

(Photo: James Doty/pintrest.com)

A young Jervis Langdon, Jr. (Photo: geni.com)

Langdon graduated from Cornell University in 1927 and began his railroad career with the Lehigh Valley Railroad in an entry-level position. However, he listened to the advice of his uncle and returned to Cornell to earn a law degree.

After graduating from law school he returned to the Lehigh Valley Railroad, where his focus was mostly on tax-related legal work. He left the Lehigh Valley to take a position as a general attorney at the New York Central (NYC) in 1934, then accepted a similar position at the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway (C&O) in 1936.

In 1941, the C&O promoted him to the position of Assistant Vice President of Traffic. When the United States entered World War II, Langdon joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. Following distinguished war service flying transport planes in Burma and India, Langdon returned and rejoined the NYC as a commerce lawyer.

In 1947, Langdon became special counsel on rate issues at the Southern Freight Association. Five years later he became the chair of the newly launched Association of Southeastern Railroads (ASER), a regional trade group. During his time at ASER, Langdon’s public profile grew significantly. He contributed to professional and trade publications, served as editor-in-chief of the Practitioners’ Journal of the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) and was a frequent speaker to industry groups and legislative bodies.

The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad

In 1956, Langdon joined the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad (B&O), rising to Vice President and General Counsel. As an attorney, “Langdon mastered the art of arguing rate cases before the ICC.” After serving for five years as the railroad’s general counsel, he was named its president.

By the early 1960s, railroad consolidation had begun. Traffic had dropped substantially as passengers increasingly favored automobiles and airplanes over train travel, while trucking companies’ share of freight continued to grow, while railroads’ share dropped.

A B&O freight train. (Photo: akronrrclub.wordpress.com)

When Langdon became president of the “troubled” B&O, it had “ossified and had become an ever-increasing money loser” according to historians. Utilizing his legal and rate-making background, he emphasized customer service and modern office practices that helped to turn the B&O around.

Langdon literally reversed the railroad’s fortunes, changing a $30 million deficit into a modest profit within 18 months. He had the ability to “size up individuals” and placed previously overlooked personnel into key policy-making positions. Under Langdon’s leadership, the B&O controlled its costs, improved maintenance and confronted service problems. Recognizing his achievements, Forbes named Langdon as one of the bright “New Men” in American railroading in 1963.

That same year, Langdon left the B&O after it was acquired by the C&O. He (and others) believed that the C&O was “meddling” unnecessarily in the B&O.

An advertisement for the Rock Island Railroad.

(Image: Texas State Historical Society)

The Rock Island

In 1964 Langdon accepted an offer from Henry Crown, the financial force behind the Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific (known as the Rock Island), to become board chairman and then president of the railroad. Serving the Great Plains, the Rock Island was an even more troubled railroad than the B&O had been.

Langdon’s primary focus at the Rock Island was to win ICC approval for a proposed merger with the Union Pacific Railroad. In addition, however, he and his key staff significantly improved a badly deteriorated property.

Jervis Langdon, Jr.

(Photo: findagrave.com)

The Penn Central

In previous decades the Pennsylvania Railroad and the New York Central had been two of the largest and best-managed railroads in the nation. However, by 1968 both railroads had deteriorated badly. The two railroads merged that year, creating the Penn Central Transportation Company.

In 1969 the bankrupt New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad was added to the Penn Central’s holdings. In 1970, the Penn Central declared bankruptcy, which at that time was the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history.

At the age of 65, Langdon retired from the Rock Island. However, rather than retiring, Langdon became the U.S. government’s choice for one of the Penn Central’s bankruptcy trustees. He was a “railroad man” who could try to make a viable company out of the wreck of the Penn Central.

After two other presidents failed, Langdon was appointed as the Penn Central’s CEO in 1973. Although he kept the railroad running (while the courts heard reorganization proposals), his reports confirmed that significant government action was really the only course forward.

Similar to his actions at the B&O and Rock Island, Langdon helped change the Penn Central from “a colossal mess” to a much stronger property (but a company that still required massive federal assistance). Using his lobbying skills and related efforts, Langdon helped to shape U.S. railroad policies during the 1970s, including the Congressional legislation that created Conrail in 1976. (To learn more about Conrail, read this FreightWaves Classics article.)

Langdon retired from the Penn Central on the same day that Conrail began operating the network that had been the Penn Central and other failed Northeastern railroads. However, Langdon remained involved, serving on the board of Amtrak (which was the federally financed railroad created to take over the passenger rail business of the Penn Central and other bankrupt railroads).

Additionally, Langdon served on the boards of other railroads and was a busy consultant and advisor well into his late 80s.

A Penn Central freight train. (Photo: trpmagazine.com)

Langdon’s legacy

Langdon died 18 years ago today (February 14, 2004) at the age of 99.

He was a key figure in the U.S. railroad industry during the third quarter of the 20th century. During that period, the railroad industry had a number of major difficulties, including loss of both passenger and freight traffic to other transportation modes. In addition, the ICC tied up American railroads with paralyzing and contradictory government regulations. Despite these constraints, Langdon earned a reputation as an innovator and a “doctor” for weak or ailing railroads.

Information and records collected by Langdon document his “efforts to reform national policy regarding competitive rates for transporting goods by railroads, the trucking industry and water carriers.”

Transcripts of various court proceedings, sessions of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as ICC records illustrate the Langdon’s points regarding the “complexities of maintaining fair shipping rates among commercial carriers.” His writings, speeches, court depositions and testimony before the ICC “provide clear, concise arguments in favor of maintaining rail service with less restrictive regulations on railroads and other freight and passenger carriers.” Langdon’s analysis of ICC regulations and their impact on transportation are still used by historians as they study the railroad industry and the ICC.

Another legacy of Langdon that is not related to transportation occurred in 1982. That year, Langdon donated “Quarry Farm,” a family home in Elmira, to Elmira College “for use as a center for Mark Twain studies.” As noted above, Twain and Langdon’s grandfather were friends, and Twain spent several summers at the farm.

Jervis Langdon. (Photo: marktwainstudies.com)

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Central Transport (No. 30).