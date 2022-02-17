FreightWaves Classics/Pioneers: Aviatrix Bessie Coleman inspired millions

Early life

Bessie Coleman was born in Atlanta, Texas on January 26, 1892. She was one of 13 children of Susan Coleman, a Black maid, and George Coleman, a sharecropper of mixed Native American and Black descent. Her father moved back to Oklahoma to try to escape discrimination in 1901. Susan Coleman chose not to go with him; she and their children stayed in Waxahachie, Texas.

Bessie Coleman. (Photo: pioneersofflight.si.edu)

It was a difficult environment of poverty and discrimination. Blacks were barred from voting through the use of literacy tests, poll taxes, economic reprisals and terrorism. They couldn’t ride in railway cars with whites, nor use a wide range of public facilities that were “white-only.” Bessie first went to school at the age of six. The “school” was a one-room wooden shack, and was a four-mile walk from her home.

Coleman grew up helping her mother wash laundry and pick cotton to earn money. By the time she was 18, Bessie had saved enough money to attend the Colored Agricultural and Normal University (now Langston University) in Langston, Oklahoma. However, her savings did not last as long as she had hoped; she dropped out of college after only one semester.

Chicago

At the age of 23 Coleman moved to Chicago to live with two of her older brothers. Although she hoped to make something of herself, Chicago offered little more to a Black woman than did Texas. In 1915 she attended the Burnham School of Beauty Culture and became a manicurist in a barbershop. Soldiers who had served in World War I came home with tales of flying exploits that generated Coleman’s interest in aviation. She sought to become a pilot after her brother John told her that French women were allowed to learn how to fly airplanes.

Although she applied to a number of flight schools across the United States, no school would accept her because she was a woman and a Black. In fact, very few American women of any race had a pilot’s license in 1918. Most who did were predominantly white and wealthy.

Robert Abbott, the owner of the Chicago Defender and one of the first Black millionaires, recommended that she move to France to learn how to fly. Coleman began taking night school classes in French because her applications to French flight schools had to be written in that language.

France

Coleman was accepted at the Caudron Brothers’ School of Aviation in Le Crotoy, France. Using her savings and additional financial support from Abbott and another Black entrepreneur, Coleman sailed for France from New York on November 20, 1920.

The only student of color in her class, Coleman achieved her goal within seven months. She learned to fly in a 27-foot biplane that frequently failed (sometimes in the air). Coleman witnessed a fellow student die in a plane crash during her classes; she described the accident as a “terrible shock” to her nerves. However, the accident didn’t deter her. The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale awarded her an international pilot’s license on June 15, 1921.

Bessie Coleman received her FAI license on June 15, 1921, becoming the first Black woman to do so. (Photo: airandspace.si.edu)

Triumphant return to the U.S.

When she returned to the United States in September 1921, Coleman was met by dozens of reporters. The Air Service News noted that Coleman had become “a full-fledged aviatrix, the first of her race.” Invited as a guest of honor to attend the all-Black musical “Shuffle Along,” the entire audience (including the several hundred whites), rose to give the first Black female pilot in the United States a standing ovation.

Coleman’s goal was to own an airplane and her own flight school. She gave speeches and showed films of her air tricks in churches, theaters and schools to earn money. However, Coleman refused to speak anywhere that was segregated or that discriminated against Blacks.

On September 3, 1922, in Garden City, Long Island, she performed the first public flight in the U.S. by a Black woman. The Chicago Defender publicized the event. The newspaper report stated that the “wonderful little woman” Bessie Coleman would do “heart-thrilling stunts.” She became famous for doing “loop-the-loops” and making the shape of an “8” in an airplane.

“The air is only the place free from prejudice.” Bessie Coleman

Continued success

Over the next five years Coleman performed at countless air shows. As a pilot, Coleman quickly established a benchmark for her race and gender in the 1920s. She toured the country as a barnstormer, performing aerobatics at air shows. According to a reporter from Kansas, as many as 3,000 people, including local dignitaries, attended an air show there. In an era when barn-storming pilots sought to earn money and to publicize flying, people were fascinated by her performances and Coleman became even more popular in both the United States and in Europe.

She toured the country giving flying lessons, performing in air shows, and encouraging Blacks and women to learn how to fly.

Bessie Coleman in tailor-made officer’s uniform posed standing on the running board of a Ford Model T with the nose and right wing of her Curtiss JN-4 Jenny to her left. (Photo: airandspace.si.edu)

In February 1923, Coleman survived her first major accident. Her airplane’s engine died and she crashed. Coleman was badly hurt, suffering a broken leg, cracked ribs and facial cuts. Her injuries healed, and the accident did not stop her from flying. She continued to perform dangerous air tricks.

Coleman’s flying, hard work and penny-pinching helped her save up enough money to buy her own plane. It was a Jenny JN-4 with an OX-5 engine. She returned to her hometown in Texas to perform for a large crowd.

However, because Texas was still segregated, the organizers of the show planned to have two separate entrances in the stadium, one for whites and the other for Blacks. Coleman refused to perform unless there was only one gate for all spectators. Although Coleman’s demand was met, there were still segregated sections of the stadium. She agreed to perform and became famous for standing up for her beliefs.

A painting of Bessie Coleman. (Image: AF.mil)

Coleman’s final flight

On April 30, 1926, Coleman took a test flight in Jacksonville, Florida, with mechanic William Wills. Coleman was preparing for an air show that was scheduled to take place the following day.

Wills was piloting the airplane and Coleman was in the passenger seat. At a height of 3,000 to 3,500 feet, an unsecured wrench somehow was caught in the control gears. Wills was no longer able to control the airplane’s steering and it flipped over and plummeted toward the ground. Aircraft of that era had no roofs or other protection, and Coleman was not wearing a seatbelt. When the airplane flipped over, Coleman fell to her death. Wills crashed near Coleman’s body and also died.

Her death was heartbreaking for thousands of people. Approximately 10,000 mourners paid their last respects to Coleman, filing past her coffin on Chicago South’s Side. Her funeral was attended by a number of prominent Blacks, and it was presided over by Ida B. Wells, an outspoken advocate for equal rights.

At the time of Coleman’s death the Dallas Express was the South’s oldest and most widely distributed Black newspaper. In an editorial the newspaper stated, “There is reason to believe that the general public did not completely sense the size of her contribution to the achievements of the race.”

The stamp issued by the USPS in 1995 to honor Bessie Coleman.

(Image: Texas State Historical Society)

Coleman’s legacy

Bessie Coleman soared across the sky, the first Black, and the first Native American woman to earn a pilot’s license. Because of her flying tricks, Coleman’s nicknames were “Brave Bessie,” “Queen Bess” and “The Only Race Aviatrix in the World.”

While using her flying skill to earn a living, Coleman’s ultimate goal was to encourage women and Blacks to work to reach their dreams. Despite her untimely death, her life inspired people around the world – and still does.

In 1931, the Challenger Pilots’ Association of Chicago (an organization of Black pilots) began a tradition of flying over Coleman’s grave each year. A group of Black women pilots established the Bessie Coleman Aviators Club in 1977.

In 1992 a Chicago City Council resolution requested the U.S. Postal Service to issue a Bessie Coleman stamp. The council’s resolution stated that “Bessie Coleman continues to inspire untold thousands, even millions of young persons with her sense of adventure, her positive attitude and her determination to succeed.” The “Bessie Coleman Stamp” was issued in 1995 to commemorate her accomplishments.

Author’s note: This is one of several articles that FreightWaves.com has posted/will post to honor Black History Month in the United States.