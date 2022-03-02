FreightWaves Classics/Pioneers: George Pullman improved comfort for railroad passengers (Part 1)

Early life and career

George Pullman was born in Brocton, New York, on this date in 1831, the third of 10 children of James and Emily Pullman. In 1845 the Pullman family relocated to Albion, New York, so that James Pullman, a carpenter, could find work on the Erie Canal. Pullman’s specialty was moving structures out of the way of the canal. He used jackscrews and a device he patented in 1841. James Pullman died in 1853, and his son George took over the business at the age of 22. In 1854 Pullman won a contract with the state of New York to move 20 buildings away from the path of the Erie Canal.

Pullman then moved to Chicago, and in 1857 he opened a similar business. Buildings needed to be raised above the Lake Michigan flood plain so that a modern sewer system could be installed. Pullman’s company was one of several hired to lift multi-storied buildings and entire city blocks by four to six feet. However, Pullman realized that the city would not need his services for long once the major project was completed. Therefore, he explored several possibilities for a new business and he decided to manufacture and lease railroad cars.

U.S. railroads and the late 1850s gold rush

Railroads had been expanding throughout the nation for nearly 30 years when Pullman decided to build railcars. Although used to transport raw materials and finished goods, railroads also carried passengers, and that’s became Pullman’s focus.

He frequently rode railroads while pursuing business; however, he did not enjoy them. Regular passenger cars were dirty and uncomfortable; rudimentary sleeping cars were just beginning to appear, but the early cars had cramped beds and inadequate ventilation.

Pullman entered into a partnership with his friend Benjamin Field, who was a former New York state senator. They decided to build a better sleeper railcar, focusing on comfort and luxury. Pullman persuaded the Chicago, Alton and St. Louis Railroad to let him convert two of its 44-foot-long passenger coaches into sleeper prototypes in 1858.

The prototype Pullman sleeper railcars were very basic. Although they were a slight improvement over existing sleeper cars, they were not anything like the luxurious train cars that would define the Pullman brand. The prototype sleeper cars were equipped with hinged seats that could be transformed into lower berths. Iron upper berths were attached to the ceiling by ropes and pulleys, while curtains provided slight privacy. The retrofitted coaches held 10 sleepers each and had two very small bathrooms, one at each end of the railcar. Unfortunately, the railcars were not successful and went virtually unused.

Following the failed experiment, Pullman followed those from around the nation that journeyed to the Colorado Territory following a gold strike in 1859. He moved to Colorado, but instead of becoming a miner, he opened a profitable business that catered to miners’ needs. With his partners, Pullman opened the Cold Spring Ranch in Central City. The ranch quickly became popular with miners seeking a meal, a bed and supplies. Miners also stopped at the ranch to switch their tired horse or mule teams for fresh animals prior to ascending the nearby mountain passes. Pullman’s first fortune was made from provisioning and providing transportation for Colorado miners in the early 1860s, and not from the railcars he became known for.

The Civil War and the assassination of President Lincoln

Pullman left Colorado and returned to Chicago in the 1860s. Like many wealthy men of the era, he hired a another man to serve in his place in the Civil War. Rather than go to war, Pullman expanded his business and decided to build new and luxurious train sleepers.

Pullman’s first new-from-the-ground-up railroad sleeper car was developed jointly with Field. The railcar was designed after the accommodations in the packet boats that traveled the Erie Canal during Pullman’s youth. Their Pullman sleeper or “palace car” was named the “Pioneer” and was completed in 1864. The railcar was wider and taller than any previous railcar. Pullman used trucks (axles, wheels and truck side frames) with rubberized springs to reduce the bouncing and shaking that was typical in railcars.

The Pioneer was equipped with thick curtains or silk shades to cover the windows. There were chandeliers hanging from the railcar’s ceiling, which was painted with elaborate designs. The Pioneer’s walls had dark walnut paneling, while the fixtures were made of brass. The car’s seats were covered with plush upholstery. During the day, the sleeper looked like a more lavish version of a regular passenger car. However, at night the railcar was “transformed into a two-story hotel on wheels.” The car’s seats were unfolded into lower sleeping berths; upper berths folded out from the ceiling. Sheets, blankets and privacy partitions were installed by Pullman porters to complete the effect of the hotel on wheels.

The only problem? Pullman cars didn’t fit existing trains. The Pioneer was larger and wider than railcars of the time and would not fit through the tunnels and archways of standard tracks. Pullman requested that railroads adjust their lines to suit his railcar, but they refused. According to American Science and Invention, when Pullman commented on the Pioneer, he said, “My contribution was to build a car from the point of view of passenger comfort; existing practice and standards were secondary.”

However, a national tragedy helped Pullman. Following President Lincoln’s assassination, a request by Mrs. Lincoln led the government to use Pullman cars for the funeral train journey. She requested the use of the Pioneer for her own private car on the journey from Chicago to Springfield. This required hasty renovations of every station and bridge between Chicago and Springfield. The widowed First Lady’s wishes and the ensuing publicity turned the Pullman sleeping car into an overnight success.

New developments and a new town

The Pullman-Field partnership ended in 1867 and Pullman became president of the new Pullman Palace Car Company. That same year Pullman introduced his first “hotel on wheels.” The Pullman President was a sleeper car that also had an attached kitchen and dining car. The food served was as good or better than meals served in the best restaurants and the service was impeccable. The Pullman Company hired Black freedmen as Pullman porters.

By the 1870s Pullman’s operations were national. His company operated sleeping cars under contract with many of the nation’s railroads. Railcars were manufactured at the Detroit Works, and Pullman established subsidiaries to serve Great Britain and Europe.

In 1879 the company had 464 cars leased to railroads. The company’s gross annual earnings reached $2.2 million, and its net annual profits were almost $1 million. In addition to the Pullman sleepers, the company manufactured and sold freight, passenger and refrigerator railcars, as well as cars for streetcar lines and elevated lines. The company had a capitalization in excess of $36 million by the early 1890s.

In 1879 Pullman decided to build a new manufacturing plant and a town for his employees. In 1880 he purchased 4,000 acres adjacent to the location of his new railcar factory near Lake Calumet (about 14 miles south of Chicago) for $800,000. Located along the Illinois Central Railroad, the plant and town had access to transportation for raw materials, finished railcars and passengers.

The town he constructed was named Pullman. Inaugurated on January 1, 1881, the town was Pullman’s effort to solve the problems of labor unrest and poverty. Included among the 1,300 original structures were employee housing, shopping areas, churches, theaters, parks, a library and a man-made lake. There was also an administration building and the Hotel Florence, which Pullman named for his daughter.

Pullman believed that the facilities and somewhat remote location would deter “agitators,” and that a lack of saloons and city vice districts would result in a happy, loyal workforce. The planned community became a leading attraction for visitors who attended the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893 in Chicago. At the time, the nation’s press praised Pullman for his benevolence and vision.

Pullman’s workforce was not required to live in the town (although they were strongly encouraged to do so). The rents charged by Pullman (which averaged $14 per month) were higher than those in surrounding communities, but many chose to reside in Pullman because living conditions were better (which was acknowledged by Pullman’s critics).

However, as pleasant as the town might have been in some ways, Pullman expected it to turn a profit. Workers who lived in Pullman were issued two checks – one for the rent and the other for their remaining wages. The checks were delivered by a paymaster and a rent collector; workers were required to endorse and give back the rent check. By 1892 the community was profitable, but at a cost.

What most failed to understand was that Pullman was a company town and that George Pullman ruled it. Its housing reflected the social hierarchy of the workforce – freestanding homes were reserved for executives, row houses were for skilled or senior workers, the tenements were for unskilled workers, and rooming houses for the company’s common laborers. Pullman “prohibited independent newspapers, public speeches, town meetings or open discussion.” Town inspectors entered homes to check for cleanliness, and the company had the right to terminate leases on as little as 10 days’ notice.

