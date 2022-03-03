FreightWaves Classics/Pioneers: George Pullman improved comfort for railroad passengers (Part 2)

You can read Part 1 of this article here.

The Pullman strike

In 1893 the U.S. suffered one of its intermittent economic depressions (the Panic of 1893). By 1894, demand for Pullman railcars had diminished. Pullman’s response was to cut jobs and wages while also increasing working hours in his manufacturing plant to lower costs and continue to generate profits for shareholders. However, he did not lower rents or prices of goods or utilities in the company town. For those employees who lived in Pullman, wages beyond rent had been barely enough to live on in prosperous times; now there was hardly anything left afterward.

Many of Pullman’s workers were desperate; they joined the newly formed American Railway Union (ARU). A grievance committee of workers sought to meet with Pullman, but he had them all fired. The ARU was led by Eugene V. Debs, a pacifist and socialist who later founded the Socialist Party of America.

An editorial cartoon shows two conditions that led to the Pullman Strike.

(Image: Socialist News-Paper Union/democracyjournal.com)

After Pullman refused arbitration to settle the dispute, Debs called for a nationwide boycott of Pullman cars. On May 11, 1894, the Pullman workers went on strike and looked to the ARU and Debs for help. Under Debs’ leadership, sympathetic railroad workers across the country tied up rail traffic to the West Coast. Strikers and Debs gave Pullman five days to respond to the union demands but Pullman refused to negotiate.

The Pullman Strike severely disrupted rail travel in the United States. Sympathy strikes by union locals occurred in states and territories from Ohio to California. On June 26, all Pullman railcars were disconnected from trains. When union members were fired, many rail lines were shut down. One consequence was a blockade of the federal mail, which at that time traveled primarily by rail.

The burning of 600 freight cars on the Panhandle Railroad in Chicago on the evening of July 6, 1894.

(Image: Harper’s Weekly, July 21, 1894)

Illinois Gov. John P. Altgeld sympathized with the strikers, and he refused to call out the militia. Owners of numerous railroads petitioned the federal government for help. On July 2, U.S. Attorney General Richard Olney procured an injunction from federal judges to halt acts that impeded federal mail service and interstate commerce. Violence and rioting broke out in Chicago, which was the center of much of the rail traffic in the nation.

On July 4, Olney recommended the use of federal troops in Chicago. President Grover Cleveland responded to Olney’s advice and ordered 2,500 federal troops to the city. Violence broke out between rioters and federal troops sent to protect the mail. The strike was broken, but at a cost in money, property and lives. By July 20, 34 people had been killed, the strikers were dispersed, the federal troops had left, the federal courts had sided with the railway owners, and Debs was in jail for contempt of court.

Illinois Central Railroad freight and coal cars destroyed during the Pullman Strike riots.

(Photo: resourcesforhistoryteachers.pbworks.com)

A long-term consequence of the Pullman Strike was the use of federal injunctions as a means of strikebreaking.

The strike and boycott had shut down much of the nation’s freight and passenger traffic west of Detroit. In addition, Pullman’s reputation was soiled by the strike. In a conciliatory move to the nascent U.S. labor movement after the strike, President Cleveland and Congress designated Labor Day as a federal holiday. The legislation establishing the holiday was passed by Congress just six days after the strike ended.

Death, continued success (and controversy)

Portrait of George Pullman circa 1894

(Photo: National Park Service)

George Pullman died of a heart attack at the age of 66 in 1897, only three years after the strike. He was buried at night in a lead-lined coffin in a reinforced steel-and-concrete vault. Several tons of cement were poured over the vault to prevent his body from being exhumed and desecrated.

Robert Todd Lincoln, son of the late President Lincoln, was named as the new president of the Pullman Company, a position he served in until 1911.

Robert Todd Lincoln.

(Photo: National Park Service)

In 1899, the company acquired its last major competitor, the Wagner Palace Car Company, which had been underwritten by the Vanderbilt family.

The company’s name was shortened to the Pullman Company in 1900. The company was extremely profitable and had a virtual monopoly on the manufacture, lease and sale of passenger railcars. The company began replacing its wooden cars with safer models that had all-steel bodies (named “heavyweights”). In 1906 Congress passed legislation that modified the powers and jurisdiction of the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC). The Pullman Company and other entities were then regulated by the ICC.

As noted in an earlier FreightWaves Classics article, much of the U.S. railroad industry was nationalized and placed under the United States Railroad Administration (USRA) during World War I. Citing the war emergency, the USRA took control of the operating division of Pullman, and renamed it the Pullman Car Lines for the duration of federal control. The division was returned to the Pullman Company in 1920.

The Pullman Company reached its peak during the decade of the 1920s. The company sought to expand its freight car production, so in 1922 it merged with the Haskell and Barker Car Company. The merger led to Edward F. Carry and his Haskell and Barker associates assuming the presidency and other executive positions in the enlarged Pullman Company. Further reorganization occurred in 1924; the Pullman Company Manufacturing Department became a separate company – the Pullman Car and Manufacturing Corporation.

In 1927, a holding company was created. Pullman Incorporated oversaw the two subsidiary firms. Following the death of Carry in 1929, new president David A. Crawford led the merger of the Pullman Car and Manufacturing Corporation with the Standard Steel Car Company, which created the Pullman-Standard Car Manufacturing Company.

This cutaway image shows a 1927 Pullman car. (Image: hagley.org)

Continued labor issues

A. Philip Randolph at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963.

(Photo: jfklibrary.org)

From 1900 until the 1930s, the Pullman Company developed numerous methods to impede the unionization of its workers. The company provided new benefits, including a “pension plan in 1914, a death benefit plan in 1922, and a group insurance plan in 1929.” In 1920 the company formed an Industrial Relations Department, which directed the formation of company-sponsored unions based on occupations under an employee representation plan.

At the company’s peak in 1930, the Pullman fleet had grown to over 9,800 railcars. More than 12,000 non-unionized Black porters were employed by the Pullman Co.

A. Philip Randolph’s Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and other unions were unable to successfully organize company workers in unions until the Railway Labor Act of 1934 forbade corporate interference in union matters.

The Great Depression had a very negative impact on the company’s financial position. Orders for sleeping cars and freight cars declined dramatically, leading the company to lay off car plant and service employees. The company also reduced fares, and introduced the single occupancy section in sleeping cars. During the 1930s fewer new railcars were built; however, the company added air conditioning to existing heavyweights and remodeled many into compartment sleepers.

This 1941 advertisement for the Pennsylvania Railroad features a Pullman observation car. (Image: clickamericana.com)

As the United States finally began to emerge from the Depression, Pullman saw orders for lightweight cars increase and sleeping car traffic began to grow. However, in 1940, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust complaint against Pullman Incorporated. The Justice Department sought the separation of the company’s sleeping car operations from its manufacturing.

In 1944 a federal court agreed with the Justice Department and ordered Pullman Incorporated to divest either the “Pullman Company (operating) or the Pullman-Standard Car Manufacturing Company (manufacturing).” Following negotiations that lasted three years, the Pullman Company was sold to a consortium of 57 railroads for $40 million.

The new Pullman Company began 1947 with good passenger traffic figures, but passenger travel on railroads declined in the following years (due in large part to passenger automobiles and the expansion of scheduled airlines). Railroads cut the number of passenger trains they operated; except for production/ repair shops in St. Louis and Chicago other locations were closed; employees were laid off or fired; and the company’s major railroad owners (such as the New York Central and Pennsylvania Railroad) totally or partially withdrew from service.

After 102 years, the Pullman Company ceased operations on January 1, 1969. The company maintained a small central office staff to handle lingering issues, including an equal pay-for-equal-work lawsuit that was not settled in the courts until 1981. The company faded away, and its remaining assets were sold off in 1987.

Railcars manufactured by Pullman-Standard for a rapid transit line. (Photo: quickanddirtytricks.com)

Pullman’s legacy

When Pullman died he left $1.2 million to establish the Pullman Free School of Manual Training for the children of employees of his company and residents of the neighboring Roseland community. The George M. Pullman Educational Foundation succeeded the Pullman Free School (known also as Pullman Tech) in 1950 after it closed its doors in 1949.

The city of Pullman, Washington is named in his honor.

Pullman headed a company that lasted over 100 years. He revolutionized passenger travel on the nation’s railroads. The companies that he started built the Metropolitan elevated railway system in New York City. His factory built sleeping cars and freight cars for the nation’s railroads.

His opposition to labor unions actually helped such unions to take hold in the United States. And while he opposed the idea of organized labor, his Pullman Company also hired Black men to staff the Pullman cars. They became widely known and respected as Pullman porters, providing elite service to travelers. Despite the racism behind Pullman’s employment practices, he gave advantages to people who desperately needed them. In the early 1900s, at a time when many other businesses wouldn’t hire Blacks, the Pullman Company became the largest single employer of Black men in the United States.