FreightWaves Classics/Pioneers: Henry Dreyfuss revolutionized industrial design – including passenger trains

The Honeywell round thermostat, designed by Dreyfuss. (Photo: https://m.facebook.com/pg/Henry-Dreyfuss)

Henry Dreyfuss was born on this day in 1904. During his long career he was one of the foremost industrial designers in the United States. Dreyfuss and associates at his firm garnered worldwide recognition for a broad array of pioneering consumer and commercial product designs. His design philosophy was “based on applied common sense and scientific principles.” As a result of his work, “significant contributions to human factor analysis and consumer research” were achieved.

​Dreyfuss (and his associates) designed some of the most universal and iconic products of 20th century America. For example, from the 1930s through the 1960s, Dreyfuss designed telephones for Western Electric and the Bell System. These telephones were found in the vast majority of homes and businesses during that period of time.

Other examples of Dreyfuss’ industrial design skills include the Westclox Big Ben alarm clock and the Honeywell round thermostat. Dreyfuss enjoyed long-term business relationships with major companies such as American Airlines, John Deere and Polaroid.

He also changed the look of American passenger trains, which will be covered in greater detail below.

Henry Dreyfuss and photos of some of his designs. (Photo: alchetron.com)

Early career

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Dreyfuss’ family was in the theatrical materials supply business. He served as an apprentice to noted designer Norman Bel Geddes until 1924 and designed/produced 250 stage sets for a number of Broadway theaters by 1928. He opened his own design firm in 1929 for stage and industrial design activities. Dreyfuss enjoyed rapid commercial success, and his firm continued as Henry Dreyfuss Associates (HDA) for more than four decades after his death.

Dreyfuss was much more than a product stylist; “he applied common sense and a scientific approach to design problems, making products more pleasing to the eye and hand, safer to use, and more efficient to manufacture and repair.” He “dramatically improved the look, feel and usability of dozens of consumer products.”

The 1930s

In 1929, he won a “telephone of the future” competition sponsored by Bell Laboratories and began working with Bell Laboratories staff in 1930. The result was the “300” tabletop telephone, with a receiver and transmitter in a “combined handset” that rested in a horizontal cradle. Manufactured from molded black plastic, the “300” was introduced in 1937 and produced until 1950.

Dreyfuss also designed the revolutionary “flat-top” refrigerator that was first manufactured by General Electric. His design moved the previously exposed refrigeration unit on the top of refrigerators; it was placed beneath the cabinet.

Fortune magazine profiled Dreyfuss in the 1934 article, “Both Fish and Fowl.” Not only did it bring attention to Dreyfuss; the article brought attention to the new field of industrial design.

Other clients during the 1930s were Hoover and Westclox. In 1934, Dreyfuss designed Hoover’s 1936 Model 150 upright vacuum cleaner; its hood was made from Bakelite, an early form of plastic. He was a consultant to the company; his retainer fee was $25,000 per year (which equates to over $500,000 today). Another early client was Westclox. Dreyfuss designed an alarm clock for the company that was introduced in 1935. Four years later, he designed Westclox’s famous Big Ben alarm clock.

This photo was taken on the 20th Century Limited’s inaugural run on June 15, 1938. (Photo: politico.com)

The Dreyfuss impact on railroads

Dreyfuss designed a locomotive and passenger cars for the streamlined Mercury train, which was created in 1936. His Mercury locomotive design featured cutout holes in the “white-walled” driver wheels, which were lit by concealed spotlights at night.

To great fanfare, in 1938 the New York Central Railroad (NYC) introduced 10 new streamliner steam engines and railcars designed by Dreyfuss for the railroad’s 20th Century Limited passenger train. The new Hudson locomotives were an upgraded version of Dreyfuss’ Mercury design. They featured finned bullet-noses that looked like ancient warrior helmets.

The 20th Century Limited was advertised as “The Most Famous Train in the World.” It ran between New York City’s Grand Central Station and LaSalle Street Station in Chicago along the railroad’s Water Level Route. The style of the train was described as “spectacularly understated… suggesting exclusivity and sophistication.”

A 1938 print advertisement for the New York Central’s 20th Century Limited. (Image: streamlinermemories.com)

The Dreyfuss designs marked a turning point in railroad design. His streamliners were the first to be created as a unit, inside and out. The designs integrated all aspects of the train, from locomotive design to the design of the dinner china. From the NYC’s perspective they were “comfortable, efficient and cost-effective.” He wrote in his memoirs that the layout of the chairs, divans and tables in the railroad cars were intended to replicate the atmosphere of “a fine club.”

In the year of its last trip, The New York Times said the 20th Century Limited “…was known to railroad buffs for 65 years as the world’s greatest train.” The authors of “The Art of the Streamliner” wrote, “Transportation historians consistently rate the 1938 edition of the Century to be the world’s ultimate passenger conveyance – at least on the ground.”

Dreyfuss also had an impact on ships; he designed two steamships – the SS Independence and SS Constitution for American Export Lines in the early 1950s.

An American Export Lines brochure shows the SS Independence. (Image: ssmaritime.com)

Other designs of merit

In 1938 the Dreyfuss-designed John Deere Model A tractor was introduced. For the 1939-40 New York World’s Fair Dreyfuss designed the Democracity model. Democracity was Dreyfuss’ vision of an American city and its suburbs 100 years in the future. He also designed the AT&T Pavilion at the World’s Fair.

When the United States entered World War II, Dreyfuss, Raymond Loewy and Walter Dorwin Teague were involved in the design of strategy rooms for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In addition, Dreyfuss built four, 13-foot rotating globes – one for the Joint Chiefs, President Roosevelt, Prime Minister Churchill and Russian dictator Stalin.

Some of the products designed by Henry Dreyfuss are displayed. (Photo: reddit.com)

AT&T introduced its Dreyfuss-designed model 500 desk telephone in 1949. In 1954 it was the first telephone to be offered in colors and was still the most commonly used model of telephone being used in the U.S. more than 50 years later.

A wall-mounted telephone was reintroduced by Bell Telephone in 1956. Designed by HDA, it was a companion model to the desktop model “500.” This was followed by the first push-button telephone sets, which Dreyfuss designed in 1958. And in 1959 Bell introduced the Dreyfuss-designed “Princess” telephone, with its hand/mouthpiece spanning the dial, and fitting compactly on the base. Its petite size was designed to appeal to teenage girls.

The circular wall thermostat designed by Dreyfuss was introduced in 1953 by Minneapolis Honeywell. Dreyfuss had served as a consultant to the company since 1937.

Although Hoover and Dreyfuss parted ways in 1954, Hoover introduced its Dreyfuss-designed Model 82 Constellation vacuum cleaner, which featured a revolutionary spherical shape that glided on an air cushion of its own exhaust.

An image from the Measure of Man posters. (Image: artsy.net)

Later life

In 1955, Dreyfuss wrote “Designing for People.” The book provided a look into his career as an industrial designer, as well as illustrating his ethical and aesthetic principles. “Designing for People” also included design case studies, numerous anecdotes, and explained his “Joe” and “Josephine” anthropometric charts. Dreyfuss focused on design problems related to the human body, working on problems from “the inside out.” He was a proponent of the idea that machines adapted to people would be the most efficient.

The technical discipline called human factors had begun during World War II and resulted in standards for the design of military equipment. Such data formed the basis of Dreyfuss’ post-war design standards.

A second Dreyfuss book was published in 1960 by the Whitney Library of Design. “The Measure of Man” was an ergonomic data guide, compiled from military records by the Dreyfuss office. The book was a “collection of ergonomic reference charts providing designers precise specifications for product designs.” The term “ergonomics” was created in the early 1950s to describe the new profession that focused on the study of human-equipment interaction.

The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) was formed 1n 1965 when three competing associations merged, becoming the single voice of industrial design in the U.S. Dreyfuss was elected as IDSA’s first president.

In 1969 (at the age of 65) Dreyfuss retired from the firm he had founded. He continued serving many of his clients as either a board member and/or consultant. He also continued to serve his profession. Representing the American National Standards Institute, Dreyfuss chaired the first meeting of the International Organization of Standards Technical Committee (ISO/TC) in Berlin in 1971, which set international standards for 145 signs and symbols.

McGraw-Hill published his “Symbol Sourcebook: An Authoritative Guide to International Graphic Symbols” in 1972. Today, some 50 years later, this “visual database of over 20,000 symbols continues to provide a standard for industrial designers around the world.”

An image of Henry Dreyfuss with a background of many of his designs. (Photo: southpasadenan.com)

Death and legacy

Henry Dreyfuss and his wife/business partner Doris Marks Dreyfuss, who was terminally ill, committed suicide together on October 5, 1972. They were survived by a son and two daughters.

A prolific industrial designer, Dreyfuss’ designs were used by a wide range of companies and industries. Moreover, his work “professionalized” industrial design. In addition to elevating and popularizing the field of industrial design, Dreyfuss also made significant advances to ergonomics, anthropometrics and human factors.

Dreyfuss designed safety razors and skyscrapers, fountain pens, typewriters, telephones and trains. His impact on industrial design during the 20th century cannot be overstated.