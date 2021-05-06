  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves Haul of Fame: Hill Brothers shows power of family

Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves ClassicsThursday, May 6, 2021
A Hill Brothers Transportation truck then and now. (Photo: Hill Brothers Transportation)
A Hill Brothers Transportation truck then and now. (Photo: Hill Brothers Transportation)

Hill Brothers Transportation

The four Hill brothers founded Hill Brothers in Omaha, Nebraska in 1986. Pete, Al, Pat and Jim came from a family that had been in trucking and they spent their youth working on the docks, washing and hanging meat hooks, and refueling trucks. After college, the brothers took over the business from their family, and changed the name to Hill Brothers. At the time, the business had about 50 trucks, a good reputation in the meat industry and with dry goods shippers.

Today, Hill Brothers Transportation is still a family-owned business that has about 300 trucks and serves customers around the United States. It primarily operates on routes to Denver, Chicago and south to Texas from Omaha. A special division services freight to Atlanta, while another hauls freight west to California for export to Asia. 

The company’s core business is still primarily in hauling frozen, fresh and dry retail goods in truckload quantities. 

Photos of Hill Brothers Transportation trucks then and now. (Photo: Hills Brothers Transportation)
Photos of Hill Brothers Transportation trucks then and now. (Photo: Hills Brothers Transportation)

Today, Hill Brothers Transportation provides dry van and refrigerated trucking services to its customer base and offers long-haul, regional and dedicated opportunities for its drivers. A dedication to safety means the company is highly rated in DOT compliance and for its accident prevention programs.

A Hill Bros. truck en route. (Photo: Hill Brothers Transportation)
A Hill Bros. truck en route. (Photo: Hill Brothers Transportation)

Hill Brothers Logistics

In 2012, the Hill Brothers Logistics subsidiary was created. It is a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) company. 

Hill Brothers Logistics provides a full spectrum of supply chain management solutions for its customers. The 3PL services all 48 contiguous states as well as parts of Canada. The logistics company specializes in supply chain management for the consumer products, manufacturing and distribution industries. It services key companies in the food, beverage, electronics, pharmaceutical and specialty industries in the United States and Canada. It offers service using its own assets and those of contracted providers.

