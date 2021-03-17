FreightWaves Haul of Fame: Tipping the hat to the Irish!

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, this chapter of the FreightWaves Haul of Fame features short profiles of five companies that are reminiscent of Ireland.

Wear the green, and drink a drop of green beer! Sláinte (Irish for “cheers” and “good health”).

Part of the Ireland Trucking fleet in good order! (Photo: Ireland Trucking)

Ireland Trucking

“Log hauling is our business” is found at the top left corner of Ireland Trucking’s website. The company was founded in 1946 and is one of the largest privately owned log-hauling companies in the Pacific Northwest. It is a family business (four generations!) and works in three states from three different locations in Oregon, including its headquarters location in Myrtle Creek.

Ireland Trucking’s fleet includes an array of log-hauling equipment, and over 100 log trucks. Some of the trucks feature 6-axle and 7-axle “long loggers and mule trains.”

An older photo from the Ireland Trucking archives. However, the trucks are lined up with the same precision.

(Photo: Ireland Trucking)

Other services the company provides include: rock hauling using its dump trucks; high-capacity 3-axle log trailers and super-trains for yard hauling; and wildland firefighting using its 10 high-tech tactical fire tenders.

An Irish Express photo, complete with rainbow. The pot o’ gold is always over the horizon, but trucking provides a good living for many of us… (Photo: Irish Express, Inc.)

Irish Express, Inc.

Irish Express, Inc. is based in Alma, Kansas, about 100 miles due west of Kansas City. The company was founded in 2000 and serves the 48 continental states. The Irish Express fleet includes flatbeds, stepdecks and triple-axle RGN heavy-haul trailers.

Irish Express has a very expressive logo! (Image: Irish Express, Inc.)

The company specializes in hauling steel, building materials, manufactured goods, machinery and over-dimensional sized loads. It also carries furniture, pharmaceuticals, medical, electronics, and temperature- and time-sensitive products.

George Fuller of Irish Trucking stands next to one of the company’s dump trucks. (Photo: Irish Trucking)

Irish Trucking

Irish Trucking is based in Lee, Massachusetts. It is a construction company that also removes snow and keeps things moving in its vicinity. Its Facebook page is full of photos of its various pieces of equipment, employees and children of employees. There are videos of the company working on projects, clearing snow, etc.

An image from the Shamrock Express website that explains its services visually in a very easy to understand way.

Shamrock Express

Shamrock Express is a drayage company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Founded in 2014, Shamrock Express offers intermodal drayman services and works with freight forwarders and third-party logistics companies, including other intermodal companies. The company provides transportation between railways and warehouses in both directions. It also offers international drayage solutions for any freight that arrives or exits via rail in one of the markets its serves. The company also provides container storage services.

An image from the Shamrock Trucking LLC website.

Shamrock Trucking LLC

Shamrock Trucking was founded in 2001 in Warminster, Pennsylvania, which is about 30 miles north of Philadelphia. It offers truckload, less-than-truckload and expedited transportation services and solutions.

The company operates in the 48 contiguous states with dedicated divisions in the Northeast and Southeast. It provides irregular route, regional and brokered truckload transportation, as well as dedicated contract carriage.

Shamrock Trucking’s fleet includes 50 tractors and 230 dry van trailers. They are equipped with OmniTracs and Spireon satellite systems.



