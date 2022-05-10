FreightWaves’ Shipper of Choice awards recognize best of the best

FreightWaves’ annual Shipper of Choice awards recognize companies that excel at working with their carrier partners to get products to their final destinations undamaged and on time.

This year’s winners were announced Tuesday during FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain event in Rogers, Arkansas. They are:

Shaw Industries

Target

Aldi

Coca-Cola

Home Depot

Campbell Soup Company

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Pepsico

Kroger

Kellogg’s

Nestle USA

Kimberly-Clark

Kraft Heinz

Schreiber Foods

McCormick Co.

Lowe’s

Procter & Gamble

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Boston Beer Co.

Unilever

Whirlpool

Tractor Supply Co.

Walmart

Tyson Foods

TriumphPay is the presenting partner for FreightWaves’ Shipper of Choice Awards, for which more than 400 companies were nominated on social media this year by FreightWaves readers.

“Winning an award this year means you did really well, because there were plenty of conflicts and battles over the past year when it came to capacity,” said FreightWavesTV host and producer Timothy Dooner.

Dooner announced the award winners at FreightWaves’ live event Tuesday with Melissa Forman, president of TriumphPay, a carrier payment platform that connects brokers, shippers and carriers through forward-thinking solutions that help each party successfully process, settle and manage carrier payments and drive growth.

Driver friendliness, flexibility, accommodations, efficiency and low detention times are some of the criteria it takes to be a shipper of choice, Forman said.

“Today we’ll recognize manufacturers, distributors and retailers who are championing innovation and premier service in the world of shipping, those who truly embody what it means to be a shipper of choice,” Forman said. “Shippers are a crucial piece of the logistical puzzle and today’s honorees, the shippers of choice, keep the U.S. economy moving forward.”

FreightWaves will be highlighting the winning companies with dedicated articles in the coming weeks.