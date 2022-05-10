FreightWaves’ Shipper of Choice awards recognize best of the best
Winners showed driver friendliness, efficiency and low detention times
FreightWaves’ annual Shipper of Choice awards recognize companies that excel at working with their carrier partners to get products to their final destinations undamaged and on time.
This year’s winners were announced Tuesday during FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain event in Rogers, Arkansas. They are:
Shaw Industries
Target
Aldi
Coca-Cola
Home Depot
Campbell Soup Company
Costco
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Pepsico
Kroger
Kellogg’s
Nestle USA
Kimberly-Clark
Kraft Heinz
Schreiber Foods
McCormick Co.
Lowe’s
Procter & Gamble
The J.M. Smucker Co.
Boston Beer Co.
Unilever
Whirlpool
Tractor Supply Co.
Walmart
Tyson Foods
TriumphPay is the presenting partner for FreightWaves’ Shipper of Choice Awards, for which more than 400 companies were nominated on social media this year by FreightWaves readers.
“Winning an award this year means you did really well, because there were plenty of conflicts and battles over the past year when it came to capacity,” said FreightWavesTV host and producer Timothy Dooner.
Dooner announced the award winners at FreightWaves’ live event Tuesday with Melissa Forman, president of TriumphPay, a carrier payment platform that connects brokers, shippers and carriers through forward-thinking solutions that help each party successfully process, settle and manage carrier payments and drive growth.
Driver friendliness, flexibility, accommodations, efficiency and low detention times are some of the criteria it takes to be a shipper of choice, Forman said.
“Today we’ll recognize manufacturers, distributors and retailers who are championing innovation and premier service in the world of shipping, those who truly embody what it means to be a shipper of choice,” Forman said. “Shippers are a crucial piece of the logistical puzzle and today’s honorees, the shippers of choice, keep the U.S. economy moving forward.”
FreightWaves will be highlighting the winning companies with dedicated articles in the coming weeks.