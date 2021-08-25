  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    15,934.440
    198.520
    1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.815
    0.013
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.340
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,932.910
    193.650
    1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
Inside FreightWavesNewsTechnology

ChaTech: FreightWaves is Technology Company of the Year

Photo of Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves ClassicsWednesday, August 25, 2021
2 minutes read
The FreightWaves headquarters in downtown Chattanooga. (Photo: Josh Roden/FreightWaves)
The FreightWaves headquarters in downtown Chattanooga. (Photo: Josh Roden/FreightWaves)

FreightWaves was recently honored to receive the Technology Company of the Year at the Chattanooga Technology Excellence Awards, known as TechX.

Presented by the Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech), the awards “recognize the community’s technology leaders, entrepreneurs, developers and professionals in all specialties with awards in 10 categories.”

FreightWaves Founder and CEO Craig Fuller said, “On behalf of the entire staff of FreightWaves, I want to thank the Chattanooga Technology Council for this honor. FreightWaves is active in the Council and we believe strongly in the quality of the technology professionals in this area. FreightWaves was started in Chattanooga because we felt we could build a technology-based company here – as many others have.”

Craig Fuller, FreightWaves founder and CEO, explains a SONAR feature.
Craig Fuller, FreightWaves founder and CEO, explains a SONAR feature.

High-tech in Freight Alley

When it comes to building a tech company, especially one as hyper-focused on supply chain and logistics as FreightWaves, there are few locations in the country that can compare with Chattanooga. The city sits in the middle of an area known as “Freight Alley” and it has both benefited and contributed to the concentration of logistics services in the region. 

According to a freight study by Cambridge Systematics, Chattanooga ranks first of all metropolitan cities when it comes to freight movement. The Thrive 2055 study, commissioned by the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Transportation Planning Organization, found that approximately 80% of all the nation’s freight travels through Chattanooga on its way to its final destination. This is due in large part to the convergence of three Interstates: I-24, I-59 and I-75.

“Over the last 18 months, we have transitioned from an early stage venture-backed startup to a growth-oriented, but operationally efficient business,” Fuller explained. “We have focused on driving operational excellence in all aspects of our business and have balanced high-growth with a path to profitability.”

FreightWaves overview

FreightWaves is the leading provider of freight market forecasting, data, news and analysis. Logistics and supply chain firms depend on FreightWaves for benchmarking, analytics, monitoring and forecasting of pricing, capacity, demand, energy and carbon intelligence. The company provides the freshest data and market insights through SONAR, a subscription SaaS platform, and through the world’s largest streaming media network focused on logistics and supply chain information.

FreightWaves was awarded the Technology Company of the Year by the Chattanooga Technology Council.

Chattanooga Technology Council overview

The Council’s mission is to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region. It provides outreach and educational programs for youth, awards scholarships to college students in hopes of empowering Chattanooga’s next generation of IT professionals, provides manager peer group programs and leadership forums, collaborates on economic development partnerships, and offers the opportunity to connect.

Photo of Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves ClassicsWednesday, August 25, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics

Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics

Scott Mall serves as Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics. He writes articles for the website, edits the SONAR Daily Watch series, marketing material for FreightWaves and a variety of FreightWaves special projects. Mall’s career spans 45 years in public relations, marketing and communications for Fortune 500 corporations, international non-profits, public relations agencies and government agencies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

