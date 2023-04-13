Watch Now
FreightWaves wins 5 regional Azbee awards for editorial excellence

FreightWaves recognized for trade, rail and ocean coverage

FreightWaves Staff
·
FreightWaves, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, won five regional Azbees. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) has honored FreightWaves, the leading supply chain publication based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with five regional Azbee Awards of Excellence.

Each year, ASBPE highlights the best in business-to-business media, with 63 categories of awards spanning from social media to profile writing to investigative reporting to photography. They are among the most competitive award programs for trade media. B2B, trade, association and professional publications are all considered. 

The FreightWaves team won two gold and three silver awards in the Southeast region. 

Gold awards:

Silver awards:

FreightWaves is also a national finalist for general excellence in three categories:


  • Online – e-newsletter: MODES.
  • Multiplatform package of the year.
  • Website of the year.

ASBPE said it received more than 800 entries. The organization had 78 editors, designers and other editorial professionals judge the entries. ASBPE is a professional association for full-time and freelance B2B editors, reporters, art directors and designers. 

ASBPE will present the national awards on May 11 in Atlanta. 

See all of the regional winners of the Azbees here

FreightWaves Staff