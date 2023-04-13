FreightWaves wins 5 regional Azbee awards for editorial excellence

The American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) has honored FreightWaves, the leading supply chain publication based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with five regional Azbee Awards of Excellence.

Each year, ASBPE highlights the best in business-to-business media, with 63 categories of awards spanning from social media to profile writing to investigative reporting to photography. They are among the most competitive award programs for trade media. B2B, trade, association and professional publications are all considered.

The FreightWaves team won two gold and three silver awards in the Southeast region.

Gold awards:

Data journalism: US import demand is dropping off a cliff by Henry Byers, FreightWaves’ head of ocean intelligence.

Silver awards:

News analysis: How US trade policy is making the baby formula shortage worse by Eric Kulisch, FreightWaves supply chain and air cargo editor.

Brandon Cafferky, graphic designer. Online single topic coverage by a team: Rail strike articles by Joanna Marsh, Clarissa Hawes and Premack.

FreightWaves is also a national finalist for general excellence in three categories:





Online – e-newsletter: MODES.

Multiplatform package of the year.

Website of the year.

ASBPE said it received more than 800 entries. The organization had 78 editors, designers and other editorial professionals judge the entries. ASBPE is a professional association for full-time and freelance B2B editors, reporters, art directors and designers.

ASBPE will present the national awards on May 11 in Atlanta.

See all of the regional winners of the Azbees here.