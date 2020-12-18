FreightWaves wins Best Overall Culture – Southeast award from Powderkeg

Powderkeg, a digital community for tech companies, investors and professionals, announced the winners of the second annual Tech Culture Awards, sponsored by such companies as Morgan Stanley, Insperity, Formstack and the Kelley School of Business at IUPUI.

There were 100+ companies recognized for being culture leaders at a national level, and 18 companies were given top honors, including FreightWaves, which was awarded “Best Overall Culture in the Southeast.” The awards were announced at Powderkeg’s first-ever two-day Unvalley Virtual Conference, where companies were able to connect with some of the biggest opportunities in tech beyond Silicon Valley.

The FreightWaves logo on its headquarters building in downtown Chattanooga. (Photo: FreightWaves/Josh Roden

“Everything that tech leaders have ever known about company culture has been put to the test throughout the start of 2020. Some of the best tech companies are redefining what it means to be a top workplace by showing that they’re investing in their No. 1 asset – their people,” said Matt Hunckler, CEO of Powderkeg. “The awards showcase many of the talented people working in tech throughout the country, and make it easier for individuals to find the best jobs while also providing these companies the recognition they deserve.”

“With all that has been impacting people and companies around the world during 2020, this is great recognition for FreightWaves, its unique culture and its talented workforce,” said FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller. “We are very proud of this award and thank the judges and Powderkeg for the recognition!”

FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller

The 2019 Tech Culture Awards were presented to Indiana-based companies, but this year Powderkeg opened up nominations for businesses across the country to expand recognition of what makes tech companies’ cultures unique, earn national recognition and attract even more top talent.

Like many companies, FreightWaves has used a virtual workplace since early March. Nonetheless, the company has had a record-breaking year and its workplace culture has adapted to the pandemic’s restrictions.

FreightWaves.com is the leading freight/logistics/supply chain website in the world. It is the go-to source for information about the freight markets and is cited in publications and by the largest news sites in the world. The FreightWaves TV network, podcasts and newsletters grow in viewers/listeners/subscribers and influence weekly.

FreightWaves SONAR provides the fastest freight market data in the world across all major modes of traffic. The SONAR platform is the only freight forecasting and analytics platform that offers real-time freight market intelligence driven off actual freight contract tenders. SONAR contains proprietary data that comes from actual load tenders, electronic logging devices and transportation management systems, along with dozens of third-party global freight and logistics-related index providers like TCA Benchmarking, Freightos, ACT, Drewry and DTN.

FreightWaves Passport is a subscription service that provides freight market research and intelligence fueled by proprietary surveys and deep market analysis.

FreightWaves held 12 virtual events in 2020 and has already announced a great lineup for 2021. In addition, its Firecrown Media division develops, manages and produces events – not only for FreightWaves, but other companies and organizations as well.

The latest FreightWaves event was held on December 15.

Powderkeg entrepreneurs have collectively raised more than $500 million in capital and are disrupting industries, creating wealth, and changing the world from areas beyond Silicon Valley.

With more than 10,000 active members in tech hubs across the United States, Powderkeg is “the place to plug into tech in the middle of America.” Through a robust offering of events, digital media and resources, Powderkeg supports thousands of professionals, employers and teams by creating opportunities to learn and connect. For more information on Powderkeg or the Tech Culture Awards, visit www.powderkeg.com.