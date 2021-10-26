FreightWavesTV streamed on a new and upgraded platform

Virtual streaming just became much better. FreightWavesTV is streaming from a sleek, interactive platform. To ensure a smooth transition, check out what’s next and what to expect.

“With the cancellations of live events and a higher percentage of the workforce than ever before working remotely, FreightWavesTV stepped in and provided the news and market information the freight industry needed to navigate these turbulent freight markets,” said Kevin Hill, Executive Publisher at FreightWaves. “Over the past two years FreightWaves has expanded its daily coverage of the freight markets and has built an amazing audience. Our new streaming platform and apps allows us to expand our original programming even further to cover the entire business process of freight and the global supply chain.”

FreightWavesTV provides targeted programming relating to the world of freight/logistics/supply chain. There are more than a dozen regularly scheduled shows, such as WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves NOW, Put That Coffee Down, Fuller Speed Ahead (which features FreightWaves Founder and CEO Craig Fuller) and many more. Some of the best segments from FreightWaves’ Live Events are also featured. There is even a featured movie (right now it is Convoy, starring Kris Kristofferson and Ali McGraw)!

A FWTV screenshot. (Photo: FreightWaves)

The new features of FreightWavesTV include:

New, fresh layout

24/7 livestream

Program guide showing which shows are airing when

Specific event tab for all live events

Multi-channel streams

Informative graphics

Ability to add multiple profiles

Ability to set reminders for upcoming shows

Broadcast a show to your TV

Share videos via social links

Nick Torres, Director of Media Technology at FreightWaves, said, “I’m extremely excited to be a part of these new features; they aren’t just an update to FreightWavesTV. Rather, we are setting the foundation for how FreightWaves Media handles video content.”

The FreightWavesTV guide to programming. (Image: FreightWaves)

Torres added, “With the recent explosion in supply chain coverage, this update couldn’t have come at a better time. This initial release is not only a fresh, new layout to our FreightWavesTV apps and website, it provides non-stop news coverage of a non-stop industry. Our viewers are busy, on the go, and need the quickest way to stay informed. Whether you are a CEO who can’t sleep or a truck driver who is taking a break on the side of a road, if you can load our app, there is going to be live content to watch!”

The upgrades made to FreightWavesTV will be followed with additional features that are scheduled to roll out during the remainder of 2021. Among those additional features are:

LiveTV Guide: Showing what is coming up next, on tomorrow, or later in the week is on the horizon. Viewers can treat FreightWavesTV like any major news outlet in regard to primetime television.

Showing what is coming up next, on tomorrow, or later in the week is on the horizon. Viewers can treat FreightWavesTV like any major news outlet in regard to primetime television. Multi-channel streaming: FreightWaves’ initial goal is to have one channel dedicated to everyday content, and one channel dedicated to FreightWaves Events content such as previous summits, repeat sessions from live-in person events, etc.

FreightWaves’ initial goal is to have one channel dedicated to everyday content, and one channel dedicated to FreightWaves Events content such as previous summits, repeat sessions from live-in person events, etc. Picture-in-picture feature for in-article videos: With the click of a button, viewers will be able to pop out the video to their desktop or mobile screen and continue their work.

With the click of a button, viewers will be able to pop out the video to their desktop or mobile screen and continue their work. Informative graphics around the stream: FreightWaves staff are designing the FWTV stream to include real-time data directly from SONAR (such as graphs, tickers, news headlines, etc.).

A screenshot shows some of the FWTV programming. (Photo: FreightWaves)

Overall, the updates FreightWaves is making are going to help viewers consume FreightWavesTV content on their own time, in their own way.

Whether you watch FreightWavesTV on an ongoing basis or have never tuned in, you won’t want to miss the upgraded experience!

To make sure that you don’t, make sure that you take the following steps:

Update your FreightWavesTV app (if you don’t have the app, search FreightWavesTV in your app store)

Click ‘Sign Up’ to create an account

Explore the content and watch all of your favorite FWTV shows