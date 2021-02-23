  • ITVI.USA
    13,977.550
    688.830
    5.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.870
    0.340
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,936.700
    684.690
    5.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.640
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.630
    0.160
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.870
    0.140
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    -0.100
    -6.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.010
    -0.050
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.880
    0.060
    3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.770
    -0.060
    -2.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,977.550
    688.830
    5.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.870
    0.340
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,936.700
    684.690
    5.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.640
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.630
    0.160
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.870
    0.140
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    -0.100
    -6.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.010
    -0.050
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.880
    0.060
    3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.770
    -0.060
    -2.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves InfographicsInfographics

Weekly Fuel Report: February 22, 2021

Photo of Emily Ricks Emily RicksTuesday, February 23, 2021
0 5 Less than a minute

Learn more at SONAR.FreightWaves.com

Tags
Photo of Emily Ricks Emily RicksTuesday, February 23, 2021
0 5 Less than a minute
Photo of Emily Ricks

Emily Ricks

Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc