  • ITVI.USA
    15,217.650
    537.460
    3.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.980
    -0.590
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,176.720
    538.120
    3.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.550
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.220
    8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.310
    0.440
    15.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.050
    3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.670
    0.660
    32.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.120
    0.240
    12.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.070
    0.300
    10.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,217.650
    537.460
    3.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.980
    -0.590
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,176.720
    538.120
    3.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.550
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.220
    8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.310
    0.440
    15.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.050
    3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.670
    0.660
    32.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.120
    0.240
    12.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.070
    0.300
    10.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves LIVE: Events PodcastFreightWaves TVNewsPut That Coffee Down

GSCW: Selling a city — Put That Coffee Down

What makes Laredo, Texas, an attractive place for companies to settle?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, February 25, 2021
0 39 1 minute read

Kevin Hill is used to delivering hot sales advice for the freight markets, but what about selling an entire city? On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Hill and FreightWaves Lead Economist Anthony Smith talk to Teclo Garcia, economic director of Laredo, Texas, about how he sells his city as a place for businesses to call home. 

The Port of Laredo is the top inland port along the U.S.-Mexico border, and according to the U.S. Census Bureau saw over $200 billion in imports and exports in 2020. The massive influx of freight should be attractive to businesses, but is that really the case? 

Garcia explained what he highlights about the city to get companies to settle there. Laredo is a key port for automakers and international trade, one of the selling points that have gotten over 650 trucking companies to call Laredo home. 

Garcia said his job is all about “connecting private-sector companies with the opportunities they need to succeed,” and that success for companies translates into citywide success with economic development and new jobs. 

The automotive industry is one of the larger drivers of company settlement in locations that utilize the Port of Laredo, and Garcia said the concept of “maquiladora,” twin factories that operate across international borders, has contributed to the high port activity and growth of the city overall. 

Hill cited the size of the port as well as the direct road from Laredo to Monterrey, Mexico, as strategic advantages. Garcia also noted the connection to Interstate 35, allowing traffic to flow through the major Texas cities all the way up to Minnesota. 

“Laredo has lived off its strategic location for hundreds of years,” said Garcia, “and opening up that Pacific highway going down to Monterrey has been huge.”

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, February 25, 2021
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc