GSCW chat recap: AI and automation in logistics

This fireside chat recap is from Day 7 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week. Day 7 focuses on global maritime.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Artificial intelligence-based automation in the logistics industry

DETAILS: Travis Rhyan, chief product officer at FreightWaves, and Kate Curtin discuss artificial intelligence (AI) in logistics, common misconceptions about AI, and trends in AI and automation.

SPEAKER: Curtin, head of marketing at Deep Cognition

BIO: Curtin is the head of marketing at AI platform and solutions provider Deep Cognition. Located in Dallas, Deep Cognition was founded in 2017 and partners with logistic IT service providers to offer document automation for the logistics industry.

KEY QUOTES FROM CURTIN

“Over the next couple of years, I think what we’re seeing is what everyone is calling this ‘industry 4.0.’ It’s our next industrial revolution, and people are starting to add AI into their day-to-day business operations.”

“The misconception is that it’s always going to be the autonomous vehicles or adding robotics into your day-to-day operations in a warehouse, which [require] high startup fees. But, that’s not necessarily the case in all AI. There are different types of things you can adopt into your business that [will lead to] almost immediate ROI.”

“I think over the next few years, we’re going to see those large companies as well as those midsized companies really take off and use this AI in their day-to-day operations. Whether they’re using it for inventory management, [route optimization or] back office, we’re going to see them start to adopt these business practices.”

