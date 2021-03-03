GSCW chat recap: Building a niche influence on social media

This fireside chat recap is from Day 8 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 8 focuses on global maritime.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How to build niche influence: Positioning yourself on social media to build a following

DETAILS: Steve Ferreira, CEO at Ocean Audit, chats with Tom Augenthaler about using social media to build a niche influence in business. They discuss consistency, understanding goals and where the magic happens in niche marketing.

SPEAKER: Augenthaler, founder of 551 Media LLC

BIO: Augenthaler is the founder of 551 Media, a global influencer marketing consultancy. He founded his website, The Influence Marketer, to share ideas and knowledge with others looking to use this strategy. Augenthaler has been working with influencers since 2007 while with HP, and as a consultant helping corporate clients since 2009.

KEY QUOTES FROM AUGENTHALER

“Becoming an influencer in your niche; you can help out not only your company, but yourself and a lot of those people that are out there that are probably prospective customers.”

“It’s one thing to build an influence around something like fashion or travel or something like that. It’s another thing when it’s within your business niche. [That’s] a bit more subtle, and it’s a bit more focused and a bit more targeted.”

“You have to put yourself out there a little bit. It can’t be hiding behind some kind of brand voice. … Just be you, and talk about things in your terms.”

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

Related Stories:

GSCW chat recap: John Tyson on sustainable supply chain management

GSCW chat recap: COVID-19 and parcel carrier challenges

GSCW chat recap: Is the COVID-19 supply chain sustainable?

GSCW chat recap: Flexport.org founder on sustainability in retail supply chains