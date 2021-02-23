  • ITVI.USA
GSCW chat recap: Container congestion ripples through retail

‘The traditional retailer who plans Christmas 2021 in January 2021 needs to change.’

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Tuesday, February 23, 2021
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 2 focuses on retail, building and construction.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How container ship congestion is spilling over into retail.

DETAILS: Lori Ann LaRocco, CNBC senior editor of guests and a FreightWaves contributor, speaks with Brett Rose on the backlog of container ships on the West Coast that is disrupting the traditional supply chains for retailers. Traditional expectations have been thrown out the window as a delay in getting goods to consumers combines with the changing buying habits fueled by the pandemic.

SPEAKER: Rose, CEO, United National Consumer Suppliers

BIO: Rose’s company specializes in wholesale distribution for off-price retailers. He founded UNSC in 2002. The firm has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fast-growing companies on multiple occasions. Its partners include Amazon, Dollar Tree and Sam’s Club.

KEY QUOTES FROM ROSE

“Easter is probably the first major holiday where the consumer is going to feel a lull. The consumer is going to buy a product, and the selection is going to be far less. The traditional retailers who plan ahead are going to have a serious problem.”

“The traditional retailer who plans Christmas 2021 in January 2021 needs to change. They need to be able to adapt to their consumer because they need to be able to get more items online because the whole paradigm has shifted.”

“Even with air freight up 3X, it’s still cheaper in some terms than going to Long Beach. Even if you go to Long Beach, you’re behind 60 ships that are waiting to get in for the last eight, 10, 12 weeks.” 

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist who covers cross-border trucking, logistics and trade for FreightWaves. Before moving to Canada, he spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

