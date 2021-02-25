GSCW chat recap: Hyzon Motors CEO on US readiness for fuel cells

This fireside chat recap is from Day 4 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week. Day 4 focuses on automotive.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The democratization of fuel cells for commercial vehicles

DETAILS: Hyzon Motors, a carveout of Singapore-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, took over General Motors’ former fuel cell labs near Rochester, New York, to help North American and European markets catch up with China and other Asian nations in the use of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial vehicles.

SPEAKER: Craig Knight, CEO of Hyzon Motors

BIO: Craig Knight is co-founder and CEO of Hyzon Motors. He has more than 25 years of experience in the chemical sector, including as a co-founder of Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies in Singapore in 2003. He has lived and worked around the world in pursuing the decarbonization of transportation.

KEY QUOTES FROM CRAIG KNIGHT

“We have chosen to set up this business in commercial mobility because we believe we can have a very significant impact on these pretty challenging-to-abate sectors that contribute a lot of emissions.”

“We’re going after some of these vehicle scenarios that are very difficult to take off diesel because there are two or more driver shifts in a day. It’s just very difficult to find a way to make these vehicles zero emission.”

“We’re focused heavily on back-to-base operations in the near term. Back-to-base operations

mean you only need one point of hydrogen availability for a hundred trucks or 200 buses. That’s a model that really works.”