GSCW chat recap: Interos’ Bisceglie on AI, data mapping in defense supply chain

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 1 focuses on military, aerospace and manufacturing.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: AI-enabled risk mapping in defense supply chains

DETAILS: Jennifer Bisceglie discusses how her company, Interos, ingests over 100,000 different types of data feeds to map out a company’s extended supply chain and monitors weather and world events to prepare companies for any ripple effects in the defense supply chain. Interos then alerts analysts when changes to supplier governance, geographic and financial risks are detected.

SPEAKER: Jennifer Bisceglie, chief executive officer and founder of Interos

BIO: Bisceglie is the chief executive officer and founder of Interos, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. She has over 25 years of industry experience managing risk in the global economy. Her company provides real-time risk management for the largest commercial brands in manufacturing, financial services and aerospace and defense. Interos alerts analysts when changes to supplier governance, geographic and financial risks are detected.

KEY QUOTES FROM BISCEGLIE:

“Nothing could have educated all of us as much as the year 2020 did between COVID and the financial risks that were created within supply chains to trade wars we’re having with China to SolarWinds and cyber concerns throughout the supply chain.”

On lessons learned from 2020: “We’ve pivoted the entire company as well as our messaging toward this concept of operational resilience. Instead of waiting for a disaster to happen and react, wouldn’t it be nice to know the information ahead of time and be able to preempt and position the company so that you aren’t disrupted?”